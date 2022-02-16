Struggling Highland bill-payers could miss out on cash help

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of vulnerable people in the north could miss out on cash support to ease the impact of soaring fuel bills after the local authority insisted applications be made online.

Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross MP Jamie Stone accused Highland Council of “wilful digital exclusion” over recent letters sent out to residents inviting them to claim a £180 Fuel Support Payment.

He said more than 3,000 eligible people could be denied the money in February, in part as a result of the council’s decision not to offer a telephone number.

Mr Stone quizzed local authority officials after a constituent without access to a computer or smartphone had to ask a neighbour for assistance.

The Highland Council letter, sent to over 16,000 eligible constituents, stated: “To receive your £180 payment, you must complete our online form.”

Mr Stone queried why it did not state the payment could be claimed by speaking to an advisor over the phone using the council’s welfare support line.

Council officials responded: “Due to the difficult situation many of our customers currently find themselves in, our welfare team are already working at full capacity to manage the volume of referrals they receive.

“It was therefore not feasible to include their number on the letters.”

Despite the letters stating residents “must” make their claim online, the council added: “Customers who prefer to make contact by telephone can use one of our many telephone numbers that are well established and freely available.”

‘Entirely wrong’

Mr Stone said that three days before the council’s deadline of February 13, just 81% of eligible people had applied for the funding.

The Liberal Democrat MP said: “It is entirely wrong that the council is telling people that they must apply online to access the Fuel Support Payment, despite operating a phone support line for the expressed purpose of helping people claim their benefits.

“This is wilful digital exclusion.

“With just two days until the deadline, only 81% of eligible householders have claimed the payment.

“More than 3,000 people could miss out. At a time when bills are skyrocketing, we cannot delay getting this money into the hands of those who need it most.”

Mr Stone added: “We know our local authorities are under incredible pressure, not least because they have endured years of chronic underfunding from the SNP.

“But the answer cannot be to make it harder for people to claim the support they are entitled to.”

Highland Council said it did not comment on individual cases.

A spokesman said: “The Fuel Support Fund was established at the council’s discretion using around £1m from the Scottish Government’s Winter Support Fund and £2.24m from the council’s reserves, to help mitigate the impacts of significant energy price and cost of living increases for hard pressed Highland residents.

‘Putting money into people’s pockets’

“Wherever possible this significant fund, totalling £3.24m, is quickly putting money into people’s pockets without them having to take any action at all, and the majority of eligible households are due to receive their payments next week.

“The welfare team have now processed over 86% of eligible people and are continuing to support the remaining households to provide the relevant details to enable the funds to be paid.

“To enable payments to be made to all those eligible, it has been necessary to collect details from some households.

“Households are continuing to provide their details by various channels including the online form on the council’s website, by visiting a council service or access point and by contacting their local Citizens Advice Bureau or the council’s welfare team.”

He added that in response to the “unprecedented demand” from Highland residents in need of financial and other support, the council has increased welfare staff numbers and set up a dedicated fuel support telephone number, enabling households to call 01349 781990 to provide their details.

“This discretionary fuel support scheme is still open and plans remain in place to ensure households who have not yet responded, will not lose out,” he said.

“Our welfare staff have been working tirelessly to do their absolute best for our communities and will continue to do so.”