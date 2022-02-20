Boris Johnson refuses to say whether he would resign over Covid breach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boris Johnson has been told he must resign as prime minister if he is found to have broken lockdown laws after repeatedly refusing to say what would happen if he is fined by police.

Mr Johnson said he “can’t comment about a process that is under way” when asked if he would quit under such circumstances.

The prime minister handed a legal questionnaire to police on Friday regarding claims that lockdown-busting parties were held in Downing Street.

The content of his questionnaire response has not been made public.

But the SNP insists Mr Johnson must go if he is revealed to have broken his own laws on gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Johnson under fresh pressure

The prime minister is under fresh pressure to account for his leadership following reports claiming Tory donors are being placed at the heart of Westminster in return for millions of pounds in donations.

The Sunday Times reports multimillionaires are being ushered into a secret “advisory board” in return for a £250,000 donation to the Tory party.

Kirsten Oswald, the SNP’s depute leader at Westminster, said: “It is utterly absurd that Boris Johnson believes he can remain in office.

“Indeed, it is absurd that he is even still in office after the long list of scandal and sleaze that seems to be endemic in his premiership.

“Under Boris Johnson, the UK is in a state of constant chaos.

“Westminster is engulfed in sleaze, corruption and criminality, the Tory cost of living crisis is spiralling out of control, and his reckless hard Brexit has inflicted billions of pounds of damage to Scotland’s economy.

“He should have gone long ago – and it is a disgrace that Tory MPs are continuing to sit on their hands and keep him in office. His arrogance is quite frankly dangerous.”

‘There’s not a bean I can tell you’

Speaking in an interview with BBC One’s Sunday Morning Programme, Mr Johnson was asked if he could understand many people’s doubts about his explanations of gatherings held in No 10.

“There is simply not a bean I can tell you about that,” he responded.

Speaking of the police investigation and criticism from his own party members, Mr Johnson said: “I am fortunate to live in a democracy.

“I am fortunate to be the PM of a free independent democratic country where people can take that sort of decision, and where I do face that sort of pressure, that’s a wonderful thing.”

The Metropolitan Police are investigating 12 events allegedly attended by Government figures during lockdowns, including as many as six the prime minister is reported to have attended.

Officers involved with Operation Hillman, which is examining whether Covid restrictions were broken in Downing Street and across Whitehall, sent formal questionnaires to approximately 50 people as they look into the details.