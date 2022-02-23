Tory doctor at Holyrood: ‘I will continue to wear a face mask’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tory doctor at Holyrood: ‘I will continue to wear a face mask’

By Rachel Amery
February 23, 2022, 10:00 am Updated: February 23, 2022, 10:10 am
Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP
Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP

The Scottish Conservatives’ health spokesman, who is also a GP, says he will continue to wear a face mask as rules ease – and will ask patients with symptoms to wear one too.

Dr Sandesh Gulhane was reflecting on the major changes to Covid rules across the UK.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set out the Scottish Government’s strategy for living with the Covid-19 virus on February 22.

Her plans will see all remaining legal restrictions, including the requirement to wear a face mask, ending on March 21.

Ms Sturgeon’s announcement was after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced England’s restrictions will be lifted.

The requirement to self-isolate south of the border is being dropped at the start of April.

Dr Gulhane said scrapping self-isolation on April 1 like England is “a little bit early” for Scotland.

Doctor recommends face masks after March 21

The MSP confirmed he will still follow the Scottish Government’s guidance to wear a face mask in certain situations, such as on buses and trains.

He said: “We know we can’t live with restrictions forever.

Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP

“We are highly vaccinated, medicine is coming on stream to treat Covid, case numbers are down, mortality rates are lower and we are seeing hospital admissions trending downwards.

“It seems to be a time that is possible to do these things in England, but it is not possible in Scotland because we are the most restricted part of the UK.

“I plan to continue to wear a face mask on public transport.”

This comes after months of the Scottish Conservatives calling on the Scottish Government to scrap the need for school pupils to wear a face mask in the classroom.

Face mask for those with symptoms

When asked if he would want his patients in his GP surgery to wear a face mask as well, Dr Gulhane said: “It depends on the symptoms they come in with.

“If they come in with a cough, a fever and a loss in taste and smell, I would say to the patient it would be useful to put on a mask because they are presenting with symptoms of coronavirus.

He was also pressed on his own party’s decision south of the border to end self-isolation rules on April 1, and replied: “We need to trust the Scottish people.

“Isolating in Scotland was never law, but people still did it.

“April 1 seems a little bit early for us in Scotland because of where we start from.”

Dr Gulhane also says he is pleased to see vaccine certificates will be scrapped on February 28, and says Test and Protect needs to be reformed because it “no longer does the job it was supposed to do”.

5 things you need to know as Scotland lifts Covid restrictions from March 21

