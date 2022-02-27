Calls for Russian ships and planes to be banned from entering and leaving Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Calls for Russian ships and planes to be banned from entering and leaving Scotland

By Rachel Amery
February 27, 2022, 1:08 pm Updated: February 27, 2022, 2:55 pm
Crude oil tanker NS Challenger
Calls are being made to bar all Russian ships and planes from entering and leaving Scottish ports and airfields following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The UK Government has issued a series of sanctions and travel bans against Russian companies and individuals since the invasion of Ukraine to limit their activities and ability to raise money.

However calls are now being made for further action to be taken after a private Moscow-bound flight was allowed to take off from Inverness, and ahead of a Russian oil tanker planning to dock in Orkney.

Council powerless to stop vessel docking

Russian oil tanker NS Champion is due to arrive in Orkney’s Flotta oil terminal on Tuesday 1 March – Orkney Islands Council says it is powerless to stop this.

NS Champion is owned by Russian company Sovcomflot, one of the world’s largest petroleum shipping companies.

Sovcomflot is currently facing sanctions from the US, but as of yet there are no sanctions imposed on this company by the UK Government.

A spokesman for Orkney Islands Council said: “As a council we are in an extremely difficult position.

“We recognise the strength of feeling around this – feelings that we share – but we are bound by our legal obligation to accept the vessel, until such a time as the UK Government tells us otherwise.”

UK needs to ‘act decisively’

External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson says the UK Government needs to “act decisively” in response to NS Champion’s plans to dock in Orkney.

Speaking on The Sunday Show, Mr Robertson said: “My understanding is that the vessel is covered by United States sanctions so the UK authorities have got a big decision to take, on whether we are going to allow Russian-owned or chartered vessels to dock in UK ports.

Angus Robertson MSP

“I don’t think it is time for business as usual, and the Scottish Government is in discussions with the UK authorities about this particular case but there will be others.

“This is a very fast moving situation and we’re going to have to act decisively in my view, because we cannot carry on as if nothing is happening on the far side of Europe.”

Alistair Carmichael, Lib Dem MP for Orkney and Shetland, has also written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling for Sovcomflot to be sanctioned and for the vessel to be denied access to the Flotta oil terminal.

He said: “We expect you, as our prime minister, to act to stop this continued trade that is earning money to fund the slaughter of Ukrainian citizens.

“It is imperative that you should act without delay to ensure that Sovcomflot is sanctioned and denied access for their vessels to British ports.”

This comes after another Russian oil tanker NS Challenger was able to dock at Sullom Voe terminal in Shetland on the day Russia invaded Ukraine.

Blackford calls for flight ban

Ian Blackford, the SNP’s Westminster leader, is also calling for all flights from Scotland to Moscow to be banned as well.

This comes after it appears a private jet was able to take off from Inverness for Moscow on Sunday 27 February.

Ian Blackford MP

Mr Blackford said: “To see a private jet leaving Inverness for Moscow is gut-wrenching.

“We need to ban all flights to Moscow unless authorised for humanitarian reasons.

“To see a Highland airfield being used for people, money or goods to reach Moscow is not acceptable.”

Mr Blackford says this was possible because the aircraft is not registered in Russia, and adds he will be raising this issue of this “loophole” in the House of Commons.

This comes after British airlines were banned from landing at Russia’s airports and from crossing its airspace – this was in retaliation to the UK banning Russia’s national airline Aeroflot from landing in Britain.

A spokesman for the UK Government said: “We are aware of concerns about Russian-connected ships potentially docking in the UK and we are working rapidly to explore a range of measures to restrict access for them.

“We are already discussing this issue with the Scottish Government and the sanctions being considered are part of a wider package being worked up across the UK Government.”

Call for Russian diplomats to be expelled

Scottish politicians are also calling for Russian diplomats to be expelled from the UK, including Russian ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin and Russian consul-general in Edinburgh.

Mr Robertson said: “The idea that we should have Russian diplomats in the UK supporting the Kremlin lies about the war in Ukraine is intolerable.

“This is not normal circumstances, this is not a time for normal diplomatic relations.

“The thing Putin understands is power and the thing Putin understands is people acting and reacting to what he is doing.

“So not only should the Russian ambassador be sent back to Russia to explain the UK is not prepared to put up with what is going on, but we have Russian diplomats based in Scotland and we need to ask ourselves, ‘why are these people here in support of Putin’s war in Ukraine?’

“It is intolerable.”

Ross Greer MSP, the external affairs spokesman for the Scottish Greens, added: “The growing package of sanctions and diplomatic measures being taken in response should include the expulsion of a number of Russian government officials from Ukraine’s allies, including the UK.

Ross Greer MSP

“Putin has used his diplomatic network to spread lies and disinformation, including outright denials that an invasion was coming.

“Russian citizens in Scotland, who are certainly not to blame for the Kremlin’s actions, can continue receiving any support they need without the consul-general himself being present.”

‘Business as usual’ as Russian tanker berthed at Sullom Voe

