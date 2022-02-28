Nicola Sturgeon hails world-first £9m floating wind power centre in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A major new base to support offshore wind development puts Aberdeen at the forefront of the push from oil and gas to a renewable energy future, Nicola Sturgeon said.

The first minister was in the city on Monday where she revealed the offshore wind hub will be part of the Scottish Government’s £26 million “energy transition zone”.

The new £9m National Floating Wind Innovation Centre will be housed within a new energy transition zone at Altens Industrial Estate.

Ms Sturgeon claimed the new wind centre marked a “major step” in Scotland’s move towards renewables.

It’s hoped the base will play a role in helping to develop more wind farms across Britain while allowing experts and businesses to keep costs down.

New green jobs

The Scottish Government has previously said that their energy transition zone will create over 2,000 green jobs by 2030.

Last month Nicola Sturgeon defended the SNP’s £700 million ScotWind deal despite concerns from rivals that it would benefit private firms.

Speaking in Aberdeen, the first minister said: “The energy transition zone, backed by £26m Scottish Government funding, will contribute to the north-east being ideally placed to make the most of the anticipated increase in demand for offshore wind as we transition to net zero.

The new National Floating Wind Innovation Centre is a world first. – Nicola Sturgeon

“The new National Floating Wind Innovation Centre is a world first, and it marks a major step in our collective efforts to capitalise on the huge opportunity that floating offshore wind presents.

“Ensuring our transition to net zero is fair, just, and delivers sustainable jobs and growth is at the heart of our national strategy for economic transformation.”

Good to be in Aberdeen today to mark the formal launch of @ETZLTD1 & discuss the investments, collaboration & skills needed for the energy transition to net zero…& in the process turn the great city of Aberdeen from the oil capital of Europe to the net zero capital of Europe https://t.co/634y43ojoy — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) February 28, 2022

Speaking to journalists, Ms Sturgeon said the transition away from fossil fuels must not “leave workers, communities, industries behind”.

She added: “We must take all of them with us on this transition.”

Energy tycoon, Sir Ian Wood, told guests attending the launch that the north-east has benefited from oil and gas and now is “getting a second go” with the energy transition.

The businessman, who is the energy transition zone’s chairman, said: “The north east of Scotland is one of the most attractive locations for investment in low carbon and net zero technologies

“It’s great to see the Scottish Government’s recognition of the sheer scale of the opportunity before us.

“ORE Catapult‘s decision to create the National Floating Wind Innovation Centre in Aberdeen is so important and a critical part of ETZ Ltd’s plans.”