Demand for ‘crucial’ response on Moray maternity services

The SNP government is under pressure to sort out the future of maternity services so “no more mums have to give birth in lay-bys”.

The call at Holyrood comes after it emerged one Moray mum was forced to deliver her son in a lay-by on the A96, after being transferred from Elgin to Aberdeen due to complications.

Many pregnant women in Moray have been forced to travel to Aberdeen or Inverness to give birth since a staffing crisis at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin triggered a downgrade in services from consultant-led to midwife-led.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has been trying to secure time in parliament for ministers to answer questions on the “awful situation” facing his constituents.

It comes after the case of Alexandra Naylor who said she was “terrified to her core” after her traumatic experience giving birth by the side of the road.

The Highlands and Islands MSP stood up in the Holyrood chamber to state that he has asked on a “weekly basis” for a statement about maternity services in Moray.

He added: “I’ve also tried to get urgent questions. This was in the SNP’s manifesto to restore the full consultant-led service in Moray.

“Can we have a statement or for the Scottish Government to lead a debate on their response to the independent inquiry and report into maternity services?

“Because we’ve now had a case of a Moray mum Alexandra Naylor giving birth in a lay-by.

“Can we get time in this chamber to debate this crucial issue so no more Moray mums have to give birth in lay-bys or have to have the fear of giving birth in a lay-by?”

In response, George Adam, Minister for Parliamentary Business said there is a “process in place” to determine items considered in parliament.

He added: “Only this week on that very issue we said we would look at that issue and I will contact his business manager in the normal manner.”

NHS Grampian have apologised for Ms Naylor’s experience and stressed they are “determined to find a sustainable, long-term solution for mums-to-be in Moray”.

An independent review of maternity provision in Moray was ordered by the Scottish Government, and the recommendations were published in December.

It ruled out leaving things as they were and removing maternity services entirely, claiming either would be “inappropriate” and recommended in the short-term for emergency patients to be sent to Raigmore in Inverness as it is closer.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is considering all the recommendations and will announce his response “shortly”.