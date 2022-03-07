Rural households treated with ‘contempt’ by £45m delivery charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rural households treated with ‘contempt’ by £45m delivery charge

By Andy Philip
March 7, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 7, 2022, 8:43 am
Rural areas are hit hardest by delivery charges
The staggering £45million cost of extra delivery charges across rural regions show rural communities are being treated with “total contempt”.

Moray MP Douglas Ross spoke out as he takes the complaint to Westminster, frustrated with years of “unfair and punitive” costs.

We revealed latest figures last year on the cost of charges in worst-hit areas such as the Highlands, islands, Perthshire, Argyll and Aberdeenshire.

Mr Ross was due to raise the concerns in parliament on Monday March 7.

He said: “This debate will once again shine a light on how customers in this area continue to be hit with deeply unfair and punitive extra delivery charges from many companies. This practice has been going on for too long.

“Customers here are being treated with total contempt and are being punished with extortionate charges simply due to where they live. Enough is enough.”

‘Postcode lottery’

He hopes the debate will draw more attention to the “injustice”.

He added: “A postcode lottery situation is nothing short of a disgrace and I will continue to strongly lobby for this practice from retailers to end as a matter of urgency.”

Research at the Scottish Parliament previously showed the additional cost to residents hit by these charges has topped £45 million.

It includes £4.4m in Moray, more than £3m in the north-east and a massive £9m in Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch.

The second highest total is Inverness and Nairn at £8.5m.

When the figures emerged last year, Moray MSP Richard Lochhead said households were being punished for online shopping in the pandemic.

At the time, the UK Government said: A UK Government spokesperson said: “The Royal Mail provides a universal parcel service at a standard price throughout the United Kingdom thanks to legislation the UK government put in place in 2011, and the Consumer Protection Partnership continues to look at delivery issues faced by those in certain regions.

“Ultimately, it is for retailers to decide on how to provide their delivery service to customers and those facing issues should speak to retailers directly.”

