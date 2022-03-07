Rural households treated with ‘contempt’ by £45m delivery charge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The staggering £45million cost of extra delivery charges across rural regions show rural communities are being treated with “total contempt”.

Moray MP Douglas Ross spoke out as he takes the complaint to Westminster, frustrated with years of “unfair and punitive” costs.

We revealed latest figures last year on the cost of charges in worst-hit areas such as the Highlands, islands, Perthshire, Argyll and Aberdeenshire.

Mr Ross was due to raise the concerns in parliament on Monday March 7.

He said: “This debate will once again shine a light on how customers in this area continue to be hit with deeply unfair and punitive extra delivery charges from many companies. This practice has been going on for too long.

“Customers here are being treated with total contempt and are being punished with extortionate charges simply due to where they live. Enough is enough.”

‘Postcode lottery’

He hopes the debate will draw more attention to the “injustice”.

He added: “A postcode lottery situation is nothing short of a disgrace and I will continue to strongly lobby for this practice from retailers to end as a matter of urgency.”

Research at the Scottish Parliament previously showed the additional cost to residents hit by these charges has topped £45 million.

It includes £4.4m in Moray, more than £3m in the north-east and a massive £9m in Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch.

The second highest total is Inverness and Nairn at £8.5m.

When the figures emerged last year, Moray MSP Richard Lochhead said households were being punished for online shopping in the pandemic.

At the time, the UK Government said: A UK Government spokesperson said: “The Royal Mail provides a universal parcel service at a standard price throughout the United Kingdom thanks to legislation the UK government put in place in 2011, and the Consumer Protection Partnership continues to look at delivery issues faced by those in certain regions.

“Ultimately, it is for retailers to decide on how to provide their delivery service to customers and those facing issues should speak to retailers directly.”