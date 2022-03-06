Anas Sarwar: Labour still oppose North Sea Cambo oil field despite energy crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Anas Sarwar: Labour still oppose North Sea Cambo oil field despite energy crisis

Scottish Labour will still oppose the controversial Cambo oil field despite soaring energy bills and the Ukraine crisis.
By Justin Bowie
March 6, 2022, 1:11 pm Updated: March 6, 2022, 1:35 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
ernie ross
Labour's Anas Sarwar.

Scottish Labour will still oppose the controversial Cambo oil field despite soaring energy bills and the Ukraine crisis.

Anas Sarwar said his party must focus on “saving the planet” but admitted “immediate risks” during the cost-of-living crisis have to be tackled.

Shell decided not to invest in the new North Sea oil field in December after Nicola Sturgeon said it should not be given the “green light”.

The first minister had initially been reluctant to directly oppose the Cambo project but eventually came out against it.

It’s feared ruling out further North Sea oil and gas production could send heating bills even higher as the West’s dispute with Russia over their invasion of Ukraine escalates.

But Mr Sarwar insisted at Labour’s Glasgow conference that Nicola Sturgeon was correct to oppose Cambo and said his own party would not be reversing their stance.

He added that protecting workers in the north-east must be crucial as the country moves away from fossil fuels.

‘Saving the planet remains focus’

He told the BBC: “I think renewables clearly has to be a huge part of the focus.

“I think in how we wind down from oil and gas, I think we need to be careful how we do it, both in terms of that supply, but also more importantly in terms of jobs.

On whether he would back Cambo, he said: “No. I don’t think we can say now that we see new risks in the world, we forget saving our planet. I think we have to do both.

“Yes, we have to address the immediate risk we face from Russia, the immediate risk we face to our energy security, but we’ve also got to save our planet in the process.”

The Scottish Labour leader hinted new nuclear power plants should be considered to help ease pressure on household bills.

Stop Cambo campaigners.

Currently the SNP oppose nuclear energy with the last functional station in Scotland set to close in 2028.

Speaking at the party conference, a Labour MSP said Scottish Government profits from the ScotWind deal should be ring fenced for a renewables fund.

The party’s net zero spokesperson Colin Smyth said: “Just weeks after they sank plans for a publicly owned Scottish energy firm, the SNP leased Scotland’s sea beds entirely to private overseas-owned firms.

“Instead of investing in building Scotland’s future, the SNP want to invest in padding shareholders payouts abroad.

“Every penny the Scottish Government does receive should be ring fenced for a Scottish Renewables Fund.”

Earlier this week Mr Sarwar insisted the route to power in Scotland runs through the north-east.

But the Scottish Tories accused Labour of abandoning workers in the region with their opposition to Cambo.

‘Sensible transition’

The party’s net zero shadow cabinet secterary Liam Kerr said: “Time and time again we have seen Labour abandon Scottish oil and gas workers, particularly in the north-east.

“Continuing to oppose projects like Cambo will only increase our reliance on foreign sources with lower environmental standards than our own, and that will increase environmental damage.”

“Now more than ever we should be using our own energy sources to meet our domestic demands, and vitally to ensure a sensible transition for skilled workers.”

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal