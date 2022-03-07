NHS Highland warns of ‘pressures’ despite falling number of Covid patients

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of Covid patients in NHS Highland hospitals decreased over the weekend – but the health board has warned they are still experiencing pressures.

According to the latest data, there are currently 53 patients being treated for the virus in NHS Highland hospitals.

On Friday March 4, the health board reported they were treating 62 patients with Covid – the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

NHS Highland confirmed there had been Covid outbreaks in hospitals and care homes, with colleagues affected as well as patients and care home residents.

On Sunday evening the health board wrote on a Facebook status that their acute hospitals are “continuing to see an increase in pressure” across the system.

They explained the situation had been “exacerbated by a recent rise in Covid cases after a period where the number of cases across NHS Highland was declining or plateauing”.

NHS Grampian recorded 95 patients being treated for Covid in their hospitals.

Across Scotland there are a total 1,360 people in hospital with the virus, and a further 18 people in intensive care units.

Regional breakdown

There were 8,656 new cases of coronavirus reported across Scotland over the past 24 hours.

NHS Grampian recorded 988 cases, with Aberdeenshire accounting for 512.

Aberdeen City reported 303 cases, and Moray had 170.

NHS Highland had 620 new cases of the virus over the last 24 hours, and the Western Isles recorded 74.

Meanwhile, Orkney had 60 new cases and Shetland reported 50.

There were no deaths recorded across Scotland.

Vaccine and booster roll-out

As for the Scottish Government’s roll-out of the Covid vaccine, 4,438,528 people have received their first jag, and 4,162,451 have received their second dose.

Additionally, 3,451,358 have received a third dose or booster.

From today, over 75s and those considered as high risk are being invited for their second Covid booster. This fourth jag is hoped to protect vulnerable Scots from the virus throughout Spring.