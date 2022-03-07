NHS Highland warns of ‘pressures’ despite falling number of Covid patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS Highland warns of ‘pressures’ despite falling number of Covid patients

By Lauren Taylor
March 7, 2022, 3:09 pm Updated: March 7, 2022, 3:15 pm
Number of patients with Covid in NHS Highland hospitals has decreased, but they warn pressures still remain.
The number of Covid patients in NHS Highland hospitals decreased over the weekend – but the health board has warned they are still experiencing pressures.

According to the latest data, there are currently 53 patients being treated for the virus in NHS Highland hospitals.

On Friday March 4, the health board reported they were treating 62 patients with Covid – the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

NHS Highland confirmed there had been Covid outbreaks in hospitals and care homes, with colleagues affected as well as patients and care home residents.

On Sunday evening the health board wrote on a Facebook status that their acute hospitals are “continuing to see an increase in pressure” across the system.

They explained the situation had been “exacerbated by a recent rise in Covid cases after a period where the number of cases across NHS Highland was declining or plateauing”.

NHS Grampian recorded 95 patients being treated for Covid in their hospitals.

Across Scotland there are a total 1,360 people in hospital with the virus, and a further 18 people in intensive care units.

Regional breakdown

There were 8,656 new cases of coronavirus reported across Scotland over the past 24 hours.

NHS Grampian recorded 988 cases, with Aberdeenshire accounting for 512.

Aberdeen City reported 303 cases, and Moray had 170.

NHS Highland had 620 new cases of the virus over the last 24 hours, and the Western Isles recorded 74.

Meanwhile, Orkney had 60 new cases and Shetland reported 50.

There were no deaths recorded across Scotland.

Vaccine and booster roll-out

As for the Scottish Government’s roll-out of the Covid vaccine, 4,438,528 people have received their first jag, and 4,162,451 have received their second dose.

Additionally, 3,451,358 have received a third dose or booster.

From today, over 75s and those considered as high risk are being invited for their second Covid booster. This fourth jag is hoped to protect vulnerable Scots from the virus throughout Spring.

