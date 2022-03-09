VIDEO: Schoolboy, 7, makes history at Holyrood with environmental petition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
VIDEO: Schoolboy, 7, makes history at Holyrood with environmental petition

A schoolboy aged just seven became Holyrood’s youngest petitioner as he put forward a free water bottle campaign for every pupil in Scotland.
By Justin Bowie
March 9, 2022, 12:25 pm
Environmentally-minded Callum Isted wants the government to provide every child in Scotland with a free metal container for water.

Taking his seat among MSPs in parliament, he explained how animals get hurt by dumped plastics and he worries about pollution levels in seas and oceans.

I wanted to go to Nicola Sturgeon’s house to go and speak to her about the bottles but my mum said it wasn’t allowed.

– Callum Isted, 7

Meeting the first minister

Callum, who is in primary 3, said he had wanted to take the call directly to Nicola Sturgeon before he created his petition last August.

And having won support of the impressed politicians on the petitions committee, he was given an audience with the first minister in parliament.

He told MSPs: “I wanted to go to Nicola Sturgeon’s house to go and speak to her about the bottles, but my mum said it wasn’t allowed, and then we looked online and found the petitions.”

Callum told the parliament’s public petitions committee he noticed last year how many children in school were using plastic bottles.

He added: “Instead of getting a reusable plastic one, I would have got a reusable metal one because the reusable plastic ones break too easily.”

The seven-year-old, from Livingstone in West Lothian, has already managed to raise more than £1,000 for metal bottles through a sponsored hillwalk in Edinburgh last year.

Already a veteran, Callum has campaigned to fix broken taps in school and went to Glasgow’s COP26 climate summit in November.

MSPs full of praise

He was praised for his appearance in front of the committee by former Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw, who had introduced him to MSPs.

The petition will be taken on for further consideration.

Under the rules, any member of the public or organisation is allowed to bring forward a petition to the Scottish Parliament.

The subject matter must be about a devolved issues that are relevant to Holyrood lawmakers.

