Boris Johnson will attend Tory conference in Aberdeen as Douglas Ross drops call to resign

The prime minister will address Tories in person at their Scottish conference – as party leader Douglas Ross U-turns on his repeated calls to quit.

The visit was confirmed by the party on Thursday, setting up a potentially awkward encounter between the two MPs.

The party’s MSPs had backed Mr Ross’s position in the outcry over Boris Johnson’s links to Downing Street parties in lockdown.

But the PM refused to budge and the party appears to have come together while the country’s politicians respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

War in Ukraine ‘changed’ situation

Hours after confirming the Aberdeen visit, Mr Ross said: “It’s essential that we all fully support what the UK Government is doing.

“In light of Russia’s appalling actions, the government and prime minister need our backing, and they have mine and the whole Scottish Conservative party.”

The SNP said the U-turn was “spineless”.

On Mr Johnson’s Aberdeen visit, a Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “We welcome the Prime Minister appearing in person to speak about the war in Ukraine at Scottish Conservative conference.”

Earlier, the party had been lining up a video link so the prime minister could take part when Scottish Tories meet in Aberdeen over March 18 and 19.

A senior Tory source said: “The war in Ukraine has changed the situation.

“This crisis is bigger than any disagreements we may have.

“In light of Russia’s appalling actions, we asked that the Prime Minister address conference in person.”

It’s not yet clear if Mr Johnson and Mr Ross will appear at events together.

Downing Street party scandal

Mr Johnson was caught up in a furious backlash when it emerged he was being probed over claims his staff partied while the rest of the country were forbidden from socialising in the pandemic.

When a police investigation was announced in January, Mr Ross said: “I have made my position very clear on breaking Covid guidance and potentially, the law.

“Unfortunately, with regret, I believe the prime minister should resign.”

The Metropolitan Police is still investigating 12 parties and the people who attended.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said: “It is ironic that, having tried to get his boss removed from office, spineless Douglas Ross has ended up catastrophically undermining his own position – and is no doubt on borrowed time as the apparent ‘leader’ of the Scottish Tories.”