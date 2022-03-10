Nicola Sturgeon ‘irresponsible’ over Nato no-fly zone comment, Tory minister claims

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first minister was branded “irresponsible” for saying western countries should keep an open mind on support for Ukraine, including a no-fly zone.

Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine two weeks ago but Ukraine has continued to stand defiant with support from key Nato allies.

While the US and Europe have offered Ukraine key weapons and resources, they have snubbed calls for a Nato imposed no-fly zone over fears it could spark a war with Russia.

If Nato members were to introduce the measure, they would have to directly confront any Russian aircrafts in the sky.

Mr Putin has repeatedly warned the West to stay out of the conflict and has threatened rival nations with nuclear weapons if he is provoked.

Nicola Sturgeon said the Russian president is “not acting rationally” and warned nuclear bombs only appear to be stopping us from helping Ukraine more closely.

‘The world cannot stand by’

Asked if a no-fly zone could be considered, she told ITV: “I think the West has to keep its mind open to every way in which Ukraine can be helped.

“I think getting whatever military support and military equipment Ukraine needs has to be a priority. I hope that we will see a solution found.

“The world cannot stand by and watch Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty be extinguished.”

Alister Jack, the Tory Scottish Secretary in the UK Government, said a no-fly zone was “not on the table”.

He said: “I thought that remark was utterly irresponsible to be clear, and actually very naive.

“We take our lead from the Prime Minister and secretary of state for defence. Absolutely no way would we get involved in a no-fly zone.”

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky gave a historic address to MPs in Westminster over video link earlier this week.

He has consistently asked other countries to close the skies and protect his country from attack.