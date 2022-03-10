Nicola Sturgeon ‘irresponsible’ over Nato no-fly zone comment, Tory minister claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicola Sturgeon ‘irresponsible’ over Nato no-fly zone comment, Tory minister claims

The first minister was branded "irresponsible" for saying western countries should keep an open mind on support for Ukraine, including a no-fly zone.
By Justin Bowie
March 10, 2022, 3:32 pm Updated: March 10, 2022, 5:03 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
A no-fly zone has been ruled out by Westminster.

Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine two weeks ago but Ukraine has continued to stand defiant with support from key Nato allies.

While the US and Europe have offered Ukraine key weapons and resources, they have snubbed calls for a Nato imposed no-fly zone over fears it could spark a war with Russia.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

If Nato members were to introduce the measure, they would have to directly confront any Russian aircrafts in the sky.

Mr Putin has repeatedly warned the West to stay out of the conflict and has threatened rival nations with nuclear weapons if he is provoked.

Nicola Sturgeon said the Russian president is “not acting rationally” and warned nuclear bombs only appear to be stopping us from helping Ukraine more closely.

‘The world cannot stand by’

Asked if a no-fly zone could be considered, she told ITV: “I think the West has to keep its mind open to every way in which Ukraine can be helped.

“I think getting whatever military support and military equipment Ukraine needs has to be a priority. I hope that we will see a solution found.

“The world cannot stand by and watch Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty be extinguished.”

Alister Jack.

Alister Jack, the Tory Scottish Secretary in the UK Government, said a no-fly zone was “not on the table”.

He said: “I thought that remark was utterly irresponsible to be clear, and actually very naive.

“We take our lead from the Prime Minister and secretary of state for defence. Absolutely no way would we get involved in a no-fly zone.”

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky gave a historic address to MPs in Westminster over video link earlier this week.

He has consistently asked other countries to close the skies and protect his country from attack.

