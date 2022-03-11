Douglas Ross backs freeports in north or north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Douglas Ross backs freeports in north or north-east

One of Scotland's two freeports should be in the north or north-east, says the leader of the Scottish Conservatives.
By Adele Merson
March 11, 2022, 12:38 pm Updated: March 11, 2022, 1:26 pm
Douglas Ross on a visit to Peterhead Fish Market.
Douglas Ross has thrown his support behind the two regions, arguing freeport status could create tens of thousands of jobs.

Two Scottish freeports will be named later this year after a £52 million deal was eventually struck between Holyrood and Westminster.

Speaking during a visit to Peterhead Port Authority, the MP for Moray said the investment would be “hugely important”.

He added: “I know competition will be fierce for these hubs because of their huge potential to spur investment, accelerate innovation and boost trade but I believe the north and north-east are well placed to submit fantastic bids.”

Aberdeen Harbour.

Aberdeen and Peterhead ports are due to make a joint bid, with Cromarty Firth, Dundee and Rosyth among the ports also hoping to be selected for the special status, which offers tax reliefs and other incentives.

Mr Ross also criticised the Greens during his visit for “holding back” the freeports scheme “as much as they could”.

The party has slammed the deal as a “corporate giveaway” despite being in government with the SNP who are supportive of the scheme.

The freeports agreement follows lengthy and difficult negotiations between the two administrations.

Talks collapsed between the two governments last year over the best model to use for the ports, with the Scottish Government insisting on “red line requests” including payment of the real living wage.

Trade Minister Ivan McKee told MSPs last month that all bids will be scrutinised for evidence of a commitment to fair work practices and delivering on net zero aspirations.

From left to right, Tory MP David Duguid, Peter Duncan of Peterhead Port Authority, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross and Elspeth Macdonald of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation look at newly-landed fish in Peterhead market.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid, who also took part in the visit to Peterhead, wants the Aberdeen-Peterhead joint bid to be successful.

He said: “I’m very much in favour of a combined Peterhead-Aberdeen bid. I think that has a very high chance of sucess.

“You’ve got the fish market in Peterhead, you’ve got the oil and gas supply from here and Aberdeen, so there’s a synergy there.

“You’ve got the new port being built in Aberdeen with even more underwater capacity and with the air freight potential from Aberdeen Airport, I think it brings it together within a 45km area.

“Everything is just ideally placed to come together like that.”

