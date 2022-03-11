Douglas Ross backs freeports in north or north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of Scotland’s two freeports should be in the north or north-east, says the leader of the Scottish Conservatives.

Douglas Ross has thrown his support behind the two regions, arguing freeport status could create tens of thousands of jobs.

Two Scottish freeports will be named later this year after a £52 million deal was eventually struck between Holyrood and Westminster.

Speaking during a visit to Peterhead Port Authority, the MP for Moray said the investment would be “hugely important”.

He added: “I know competition will be fierce for these hubs because of their huge potential to spur investment, accelerate innovation and boost trade but I believe the north and north-east are well placed to submit fantastic bids.”

Aberdeen and Peterhead ports are due to make a joint bid, with Cromarty Firth, Dundee and Rosyth among the ports also hoping to be selected for the special status, which offers tax reliefs and other incentives.

Mr Ross also criticised the Greens during his visit for “holding back” the freeports scheme “as much as they could”.

The party has slammed the deal as a “corporate giveaway” despite being in government with the SNP who are supportive of the scheme.

The freeports agreement follows lengthy and difficult negotiations between the two administrations.

Talks collapsed between the two governments last year over the best model to use for the ports, with the Scottish Government insisting on “red line requests” including payment of the real living wage.

Trade Minister Ivan McKee told MSPs last month that all bids will be scrutinised for evidence of a commitment to fair work practices and delivering on net zero aspirations.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid, who also took part in the visit to Peterhead, wants the Aberdeen-Peterhead joint bid to be successful.

He said: “I’m very much in favour of a combined Peterhead-Aberdeen bid. I think that has a very high chance of sucess.

“You’ve got the fish market in Peterhead, you’ve got the oil and gas supply from here and Aberdeen, so there’s a synergy there.

“You’ve got the new port being built in Aberdeen with even more underwater capacity and with the air freight potential from Aberdeen Airport, I think it brings it together within a 45km area.

“Everything is just ideally placed to come together like that.”