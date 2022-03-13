Households to be offered £350 a month to host Ukrainian refugees

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Households are to be given £350 a month to take in Ukrainian refugees, as Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland must become a “super sponsor” of those fleeing war.

The UK Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme opens on Monday 14 March, which will allow individuals in the UK to sponsor a refugee from Ukraine and have them stay rent-free in their home for six months.

Households which take part in this scheme will be offered £350 a month as a “thank you” payment, and local authorities are expected to receive £10,000 in extra funding per refugee for support services.

Research suggests around one in 10 people are expected to sign up for the scheme.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove says 3,000 Ukrainians have already been granted visas to come to the UK through the Ukraine Family Scheme, but the UN estimates more than 2.5 million people have already fled Ukraine since Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

First minister writes to Michael Gove

Ahead of the Homes for Ukraine scheme opening, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has penned a joint letter with Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford to Mr Gove asking for the UK Government to provide more clarity on the scheme.

Ms Sturgeon added Scotland should offer support to 3,000 refugees from Ukraine, in line with the number resettled under the Syrian refugee scheme.

The first minister added the UK Government should waive all visa requirements for Ukrainian nationals to make it easier for them to find refuge in Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I want Scotland to play our full part in welcoming Ukrainians seeking sanctuary from war.

“The UK response so far has been beset with bureaucracy and red tape, when what is needed is humanity and urgent refuge for as many as possible.

“We are still awaiting full details of the proposed community sponsorship scheme.

“If the UK Government is still unwilling to waive visa requirements, it is essential that this scheme works efficiently and effectively and allows people to come to the UK as quickly as possible.

“However, I am very worried that if people have to be matched with an individual sponsor before even being allowed entry to the UK, it will prove slow and cumbersome.

“That is why the first minister of Wales and I have made the ‘super sponsor’ proposal.

1/ If UK gov is not willing (wrongly in my view) to waive visa requirements for Ukrainians seeking refuge as other countries have done, it is vital that its community sponsorship scheme is easy to use, fast, humane and safe https://t.co/7g2G20d34y — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 13, 2022

“We are proposing that our governments act as initial ‘super sponsors’ to allow large numbers to come to our respective nations quickly.

“Once they are here, and accommodated temporarily, we will then work with local partners to match people with longer-term accommodation, including from members of the public who are volunteering rooms, and put in place safeguarding and support services – but while we do all of this, people will be safely here.

“I have committed to supporting 3,000 Ukrainians coming to Scotland in the immediate wave – and at least a proportionate share of those who come to the UK overall.

“I hope the UK Government agrees to this proposal so that we can get on with welcoming Ukrainians to Scotland as soon as possible.”

First refugees to arrive in a week

Mr Gove has said registering to take in Ukrainian refugees will happen on Monday, with the first matches taking place on Friday.

He then expects the first refugees to arrive in the UK “in a week’s time”.

Mr Gove told BBC Sunday Morning he will be housing a refugee in his own home.

When asked, he said: “I’m exploring what I can do, I know that there are others who have.

“Without going into my personal circumstances, there are a couple of things I need to sort out – but yes.”

He also said he wants to look at the option of seizing Russian oligarchs’ UK mansions to house Ukrainians fleeing the war.

Leader of the opposition Sir Keir Starmer has also said there should be no cap on the number of refugees the UK takes in.

Speaking on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday, he said: “The likelihood of an invasion of Ukraine was known weeks ago.

“The Home Office has been far too slow, far too mean in relation to this, and frankly the last few weeks have been an embarrassment for the United Kingdom in the way that it has dealt with refugees.

“We should provide sanctuary to all of those who are fleeing for their lives that want to come to the United Kingdom and play our full part.”

Mr Starmer added Vladimir Putin’s actions in Ukraine are war crimes, and said the UK should work with its allies if Russia decides to use chemical weapons.