Call for Douglas Ross to resign over U-turn on Boris Johnson

The SNP is calling for Douglas Ross to resign as leader of the Scottish Conservatives after his U-turn on the future of Boris Johnson.

Two months ago Mr Ross submitted a letter of no confidence in the prime minister to the 1922 Committee over the ongoing partygate scandal.

The 1922 Committee is an 18-member parliamentary group of Conservatives in Westminster, and oversees any election of party leaders or party-led votes of no confidence in a leader.

However Mr Ross has now withdrawn that letter, saying the government’s focus “has to be on the people of Ukraine”.

The SNP are now calling for Mr Ross to hand in his own resignation, saying “no one can believe a word he says now”.

SNP: Ross has ‘no integrity left’

Previously Mr Ross said his “concerns are still there” when it comes to Boris Johnson’s involvement in the partygate scandal, but added “right now is not the time to be looking to replace a prime minister”.

Since those comments were made, SNP MSP Rona Mackay said: “Douglas Ross’s position as Scottish Tory leader is completely untenable.

“Not only has he led the country on a wild ride but he has also marched his Holyrood colleagues up the hill and left them high and dry as he withdraws his letter weeks after submitting it.

“No one, not even his own party, can believe a word he says now, as he has shredded any integrity he had left by performing this screeching U-turn.

“He should resign immediately as the party leader before he embarrasses himself anymore.”

Boris Johnson to come to Scotland

The prime minister is now due to appear at the Scottish Conservative Party conference in Aberdeen at the weekend.

Mr Johnson is however expected to mainly speak about the ongoing war in Ukraine during his visit.

Ms Mackay added: “Douglas Ross will soon welcome Boris Johnson with open arms to the Scottish Tory conference later this month.

“Boris Johnson is unfit for office on the domestic and international stage and it will take more than Scottish Tories changing their mind with whatever way the wind blows for the people of Scotland to realise that.

“The bottom line is while ordinary people sacrificed so much through the pandemic, Boris Johnson and his Tory party held boozy drinks in Downing Street and the people of Scotland will remember that when they go to the ballot box on May 5.”

Leader election benefits Vladimir Putin

Following the SNP’s call for Mr Ross’s resignation, the Scottish Conservatives have accused the SNP of ignoring the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The party now says a party leader election campaign would only benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: “We’re in the middle of an international crisis.

“The SNP might not have noticed but there is a major war in Europe for the first time in decades.

“Removing the prime minister right now would only benefit Vladimir Putin.

“It’s reckless of the SNP to try and destabilise the United Kingdom when Russia is bombing maternity wards in Ukraine.”