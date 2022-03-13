Aberdeenshire MP to challenge former top civil servant’s refusal to appear before Holyrood committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeenshire MP to challenge former top civil servant’s refusal to appear before Holyrood committee

By Rachel Amery
March 13, 2022, 4:18 pm Updated: March 13, 2022, 4:19 pm
Former Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans
An Aberdeenshire MP is to challenge Scotland’s most senior civil servant for snubbing a Holyrood committee.

Andrew Bowie, Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, plans to raise former Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans’s “unacceptable” refusal to answer questions from MSPs sitting on Holyrood’s finance committee in Westminster this week.

At Scottish Questions on Wednesday 16 March, Mr Bowie will ask if it is acceptable for her to refuse to help MSPs and the Scottish Government, after committee convener Kenneth Gibson MSP said members were “extremely disappointed at the discourtesy shown”.

‘Unacceptable barrier’ to democracy

Ms Evans was replaced as permanent secretary by John-Paul Marks on December 31, 2021, but does not officially leave the Civil Service or her £170,000 salary until the end of March 2022.

Up until then, she remains answerable to Simon Case, head of the UK Civil Service.

On January 27 the finance and public administration committee asked Ms Evans to appear to “give evidence on your reflections and insights of your time as permanent secretary”.

However current Permanent Secretary John-Paul Marks replied instead on March 7 to say she would be unable to attend because she is “not able to speak on behalf of or represent the views of Scottish ministers” since leaving her post.

Ahead of Scottish Questions on Wednesday, Mr Bowie said: “I intend to ask a question about the permanent secretary’s unavailability to committee at the Sottish Parliament which is, on the face of it, an unacceptable barrier to democratic scrutiny.

Andrew Bowie MP

“If there are perfectly good reasons for such a waiver, the parliament and public should have an account of that.”

Her refusal to appear before committee in Holyrood has also been challenged by Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex-Cole Hamilton.

He said: “In her blogs, [Ms Evans] stressed the importance of leadership and accessible government, but by refusing to appear before parliament she seems to be falling far short of what she preached.”

Former top civil servant Leslie Evans ‘unable’ to speak to Holyrood committee

