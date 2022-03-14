Ukraine crisis: Scottish Government urged to change messaging over donations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ukraine crisis: Scottish Government urged to change messaging over donations

By Rachel Amery
March 14, 2022, 2:10 pm Updated: March 14, 2022, 2:17 pm
Donations being collected for Ukraine at Perth Polish Saturday School
The Scottish Government is being told to change its messaging to encourage people to donate money rather than goods to the people of Ukraine.

Ever since the Russian invasion of the country, thousands of people across Scotland have been donating food, toiletries and other essentials such as sleeping bags to those caught up in the conflict.

However the British Red Cross now says cash donations are the quickest and most efficient way to support stricken families in Ukraine.

The charity says perishable items such as food and medicines could expire before reaching the frontline as a result of “major backlogs”.

Tess White, Conservative MSP for the North East, has now written to Europe minister Neil Gray, who has been given ministerial responsibility for Ukrainian refugees, asking for the Scottish Government to change its public messaging on donations.

Cash donations mean nothing is wasted

In her letter to Mr Gray, Ms White says charities are growing increasingly concerned physical donations are not getting to the frontline quick enough, and says there is not enough capacity to get all the donated goods over to the Ukraine and then distributed to those in need.

She said: “The amazing kindness and generosity shown across the north east has been heart-warming, and I know people want their help to get through.

Tess White MSP

“One of the best ways to help is by donating cash through the Disaster Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Appeal, rather than donating goods.

“This will mean nothing goes to waste as money can be transferred quickly to areas where it is needed while organisations can use it to buy what is most needed.”

Kenneth Watt, policy and public affairs manager at the British Red Cross, added: “Donating cash is the quickest, safest and most direct way to support the work of charities supporting people affected.

“Cash is fast and flexible and means we can help with whatever is needed, source things locally, and transport them quickly.

“It also allows volunteers to concentrate on the response, rather than sorting and transporting donations.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

