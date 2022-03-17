Douglas Ross loses voice before Tory party conference in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Douglas Ross loses voice before Tory party conference in Aberdeen

Douglas Ross has fallen ill and lost his voice as his throat "seized up" just before his planned appearance at the Scottish Tory conference in Aberdeen.
By Justin Bowie
March 17, 2022, 11:56 am Updated: March 17, 2022, 12:29 pm
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Conservative-run councils won't introduce the Workplace Parking Levy
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.

The Holyrood Conservative leader was marked absent from First Minister’s Questions on Thursday as he recovers at home with MSP Jamie Greene standing in for him.

The party confirmed he had not tested positive for Covid after taking multiple tests for the virus.

He is still due to appear at the party’s Aberdeen conference this weekend but his planned speech will be “shortened.

His address to the audience is scheduled for Saturday, one day after Boris Johnson makes his speech in person on Friday.

Boris Johnson will attend the Tory conference.

A party spokesperson said: “In the past 24 hours, Douglas Ross has fallen ill.

“His throat has seized up, which has left him unable to speak at First Minister’s Questions today.

“He has taken Covid tests each day, all of which have come back negative.

“Douglas will still be appearing at Scottish Conservative Conference on Friday for the Prime Minister’s speech, and he will be delivering a slightly shortened version of his keynote address on Saturday.”

Tory divisions

This weekend’s Tory Party conference comes after Douglas Ross recently dropped his calls for Boris Johnson to resign over the partygate scandal.

The Holyrood Conservative leader said the prime minister should not step down from his post during the Ukraine crisis.

But he also admitted recently that lockdown parties held at Downing Street could damage the Scottish Tories in the upcoming council elections.

His initial calls for the prime minister to go sparked a Conservative civil war with senior minister Jacob Rees-Mogg branding him a “lightweight”.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will also address the north-east conference via video link tomorrow afternoon after Boris Johnson speaks.

