TV blow for Alex Salmond and George Galloway as Russian broadcaster banned in UK

Scottish political veterans Alex Salmond and George Galloway have been dealt a major blow with a broadcasting ban on Kremlin-backed channel RT.

Regulatory body Ofcom announced the Russian state broadcaster’s licence had been revoked with immediate effect on Friday morning.

The channel had already been taken off air as part of sanctions imposed by the UK Government on Russia.

Former first minister Mr Salmond has had his own show on Russia Today since 2017.

The ex-SNP leader confirmed last month it would be temporarily suspended following Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

Dundee-born George Galloway has been a regular fixture on the channel for a number of years.

The former Labour MP has long been an avid critic of the Nato military alliance and the United States.

He has branded Ukrainian fighters defending themselves from the Russian invasion as fascists.

Ofcom ruling

In a statement, Ofcom said it would be “impossible” for Russia Today to follow media impartiality rules due to a major crackdown on dissent from the Kremlin.

They said that the channel has already been fined £200,000 for past breaches and could not be a “responsible broadcaster”.

The statement read: “It appears impossible for RT to comply with the due impartiality rules of our broadcasting code in the circumstances.

“We have concluded that we cannot be satisfied that RT can be a responsible broadcaster in the current circumstances.

“Ofcom is therefore revoking RT’s licence to broadcast with immediate effect.”

Russia Today’s news channel is still available but its YouTube page has been taken down.

Earlier this month an Aberdeen history expert claimed Alex Salmond’s show had helped give Vladimir Putin’s regime “respectability”.

Professor Robert Frost said the former first minister had been “useful” to the Kremlin.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the ex-SNP chief should “surrender” any money earned from the show to Ukrainian charities.

Mr Salmond said that he has never been directly employed by Russia Today and has “no continuing relationship” with the broadcaster.

A statement from him read: “Slàinte Media is an independent Scottish production company in which I have a minority share.

“Slàinte was contracted to produce a programme broadcast on RT which I presented. On the day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine I took the unilateral decision to suspend production of the programme and announced so publicly.

“The decision I took was not forced but dictated by the fact that I have opposed every illegal invasion by one country of another for the last thirty years, regardless of the countries involved.

“This is an illegal invasion. My action was immediate, decisive and, given how this tragedy has unfolded, final.”

He added: “I have never advertised my charitable donations or used them for political purposes. In the years since I became First Minister of Scotland I have donated over £230,000 to charities and good causes.

“The principal donations have been through the Mary Salmond Trust in the North East of Scotland but many other donations have been made across Scotland, in the UK and internationally. My most recent donations have been to assist in helping Ukrainian refugees.

“Since I have answered the question, then let me now ask Mr Cole-Hamilton. What has been the full extent of Mr Cole-Hamilton’s total charitable donations since he went onto the public payroll in 2016?”

Mr Galloway was also contacted for comment.