Boris Johnson hails Aberdeenshire’s warm welcome for Ukrainian refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Boris Johnson hails Aberdeenshire’s warm welcome for Ukrainian refugees

Boris Johnson has applauded big-hearted Aberdeenshire as the number one place in the UK for welcoming Ukrainian refugees.
By Derek Healey
March 18, 2022, 7:01 pm Updated: March 18, 2022, 7:03 pm
Photo of Derek Healey
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) and Scottish Conservative Party leader Douglas Ross at the Scottish Conservative Conference
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) and Scottish Conservative Party leader Douglas Ross at the Scottish Conservative Conference

Boris Johnson has applauded big-hearted Aberdeenshire as the number one place in the UK for welcoming Ukrainian refugees.

We can reveal 1,019 families from the area had signed up to the Homes for Ukraine scheme as of Thursday.

A Scottish Tory source said the number is now significantly higher heading into the weekend, and was described as “well over a thousand”.

The scheme was launched on Monday allowing people to sponsor Ukrainian refugees to come and stay with them.

It is hoped tens of thousands of people displaced from Ukraine will be able to find refuge in homes across the UK.

Prime Minister hails response

Nearly 150,000 people have already signed up to Homes for Ukraine, with the UK Government providing £350 a month to those housing refugees.

Speaking at the Scottish Conservative party conference in Aberdeen on Friday, Mr Johnson said Putin will “fail” while the UK and other countries act.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during the Scottish Conservative Conference in Aberdeen.

“He will fail because he fatally underestimated the resolve of the Ukrainians to fight.

“He underestimated western unity and among other things, he underestimated the passionate commitment of the people of this country to help.

“Since that great Aberdonian Michael Gove announced the scheme on Monday, we have seen 147,000 people and families across the UK open their homes to the evacuees – many of them here in Scotland, and Aberdeenshire has the highest number of people to sign up so far.”

Scottish Conservative Party leader Douglas Ross on stage with Zhenya Dove

Mr Johnson’s remarks followed a moving speech from Ukrainian Scot Zhenya Dove.

On stage with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, she said she is grateful for the help her adoptive country has offered Ukraine.

“We don’t want to live in a country where journalists fall out of windows, where traitors get poisoned with chemical weapons, where labs forged the results to win medals and where grannies get beaten up for holding an empty placard,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal