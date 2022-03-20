Cost of living crisis: Chancellor says ‘don’t be scared’ as money saving expert Martin Lewis runs out of advice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Cost of living crisis: Chancellor says ‘don’t be scared’ as money saving expert Martin Lewis runs out of advice

By Andy Philip
March 20, 2022, 3:01 pm
Rishi Sunak says he doesn't want people to be 'scared' of energy bills.

Ordinary families need major political intervention to avoid a massive rise in poverty, Chancellor Rishi Sunak is being warned.

The plea for action is being made before the UK Government treasury boss sets out his spring statement on spending on March 23.

Personal finance advice guru Martin Lewis is among those raising alarm about the scale of the problem.

“As the money saving expert, who’s been known for this, I am virtually out of tools to help people now,” he said.

“It’s not something money management can fix.

“It’s not something for those on the local incomes.

“We need political intervention.”

Windfall tax and duty cut?

Financial pressure has been building as the economy struggles to recover in a pandemic, fuel crisis and war in Ukraine.

People already in poverty face serious money worries.

And more working households will struggle to pay bills.

Mr Sunak is facing calls to take action, including:

  • Cut fuel duty as petrol prices soar
  • Offer aid for energy bills
  • Reverse a £20 cut to Universal Credit

He is also under pressure to consider a windfall tax on oil and gas, which could have major implications in Scotland.

Martin Lewis
Martin Lewis says he’s running out of advice.

The latest figures show average prices are a record 165.9p per litre for petrol and 177.3p per litre for diesel.

Meanwhile, the rising energy cap is already about to send household bills up by at least £990 on average in Scotland compared with April 2021.

As we revealed from official data before the April cap change, the rural north and west will be punished hardest.

Mr Lewis, who runs the MoneySavingExpert website, says the “vast likelihood” is energy bills will go up by around £600 when the next autumn price cap is announced.

Citizens Advice says about one if four adults in the UK will struggle to pay bills by then.

In a round of TV interviews on Sunday, the Chancellor heard opposition calls to ease the pain in his budget statement.

Sunak: ‘I don’t want people to be scared’

Mr Sunak, told the energy price cap was likely to go up again in October, said: “We don’t know and I don’t want people to be scared.

“What we have is a price cap that will protect people all the way through to the autumn.

“We’ve acted now to help them with the increase that is coming in, in April – the situation is obviously very volatile in Ukraine.”

He said it was “too early to speculate” on what might happen with the price cap in October.

‘Scrap the national insurance increase’

The SNP want the Chancellor to match a 6% benefits uprating.

MP David Lindon, the SNP work and pensions spokesman, said: “The Chancellor must stop making excuses and deliver an emergency package of support at the spring budget – raising benefits by at least 6%, scrapping the NI tax hike, matching the Scottish Child Payment UK-wide, reversing the £1,040 Universal Credit cuts, introducing a Real Living Wage, and turning his ‘heat now pay later’ loan into a more generous grant.”

Labour wants a windfall tax on the “big profits” being made by North Sea oil and gas companies.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the party’s private sector surcharge policy would bring in £3.7 billion to help “keep bills lows” – £2.5 billion more than calculated in January.

She repeated the party’s opposition to drilling for more oil and gas in the North Sea, saying any benefit would be “years in the making”.

