Scottish Government ferry operator spends £170,000 on overseas travel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Scottish Government ferry operator spends £170,000 on overseas travel

A taxpayer funded ferry operator who sparked fury after awarding contracts to a Turkish shipyard has spent almost £170,000 on foreign travel in the past seven years.
By Justin Bowie
March 21, 2022, 11:48 am Updated: March 22, 2022, 10:49 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Calmac ferry.
Calmac ferry.

A taxpayer funded ferry operator who sparked fury after awarding contracts to a Turkish shipyard has spent almost £170,000 on foreign travel in the past seven years.

Scottish Government-owned Caledonian Maritime Assets (CMAL) was criticised after it emerged they were spending around £300 a month more for overseas visits during the Covid pandemic.

It heaps further pressure on the firm which snubbed government-owned Ferguson Marine over a deal to build vessels for Islay and Jura.

Almost £170,000 on overseas travel since 2015 and yet they struggle to sail the seas they’re supposed to serve.

– MP Kenny MacAskill

CMAL instead awarded a lucrative contract to Cemre Marin Endustri in a move the Scottish Tories branded “embarrassing” for the SNP.

Ferguson Marine is currently building two other ferries in Port Glasgow, but the projects have been hit by delays.

Scotland’s island communities have been plagued by ferry shortages in recent years.

The Tories claim rural Scots have been “abandoned” by the SNP with the party holding a debate in parliament on the matter this Wednesday.

Holyrood politicians have criticised the fact that the two vessels intended to serve Islay and Jura will be constructed abroad.

‘Jetting around the globe’

MP Kenny MacAskill, a former senior Scottish Government minister, criticised the firm for “jetting around the globe” despite struggles at home.

However, CMAL insisted that cash spent had been on important research abroad to help improve domestic ferry services.

Mr MacAskill said: “Almost £170,000 on overseas travel since 2015 and yet they struggle to sail the seas they’re supposed to serve.

“CMAL’s remit doesn’t extend beyond the Minch but they’ve run up almost £170,000 in overseas travel since 2015.

“This even includes periods when foreign travel was precluded through lockdown. It’s bad enough that CMAL are giving contracts for ships that should be built in Scotland.

Kenny MacAskill.
Kenny MacAskill.

“But it adds salt to the wound that whilst the ships they’ve provided for remote communities lie idle, berthed or being repaired, they’re jetting around the globe.”

‘Profound lack of understanding’

A spokesperson for CMAL hit back, saying: “This comment demonstrates a profound lack of understanding of CMAL’s role and the work we do to support Scotland’s ferry infrastructure.

“We have spent considerable time in past years searching the global second hand market for ferries to bring resilience to the fleet.

“It is vital that our vessels team inspect these ferries first hand to assess their suitability for the network.

They added: “We also visit shipyards during the evaluation stage of the new vessel procurement process to correlate the bid response from each yard with their reality, and attend factory acceptance tests for machinery.

“In terms of travel during lockdown, ferries are a lifeline service and many of our team were given critical worker status during the pandemic to maintain infrastructure.”

‘Failure after failure’

Hitting out at the government, Tory MSP Graham Simpson said: “The SNP have presided over failure after failure at Ferguson Marine.

“From endless delays, to spiralling costs, to ‘too-short’ cables, the SNP’s nationalised shipyard has become an utter laughing stock.

“But that should not distract us from the real casualties of this SNP incompetence – Scotland’s island communities.”

Earlier this month transport minister Jenny Gilruth praised the deal which will see new boats built abroad.

She said: “These links are some of the busiest services for freight on the Clyde and Hebrides network and the new vessels will help to grow the island’s economy, as well as bring added resilience to the fleet.”

Recently it emerged that over half a million pounds of taxpayer money has been spent on private ferry advisors since 2015.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal