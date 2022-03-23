SNP warned scrapping full A96 dualling could risk £78m in wasted work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
SNP warned scrapping full A96 dualling could risk £78m in wasted work

SNP ministers have been warned that abandoning the full dualling of the A96 would be a "monumental waste of taxpayers money" after new figures show £78 million has already been spent on the scheme so far.
By Adele Merson
March 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 23, 2022, 11:51 am
Photo of Adele Merson
The £3 billion project - if it goes ahead in full - would dual the entire route of the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness. 

The Scottish Government revealed in response to a Freedom of Information request that the cash has been used on “substantial development work” since 2013 which it now says will “inform an evidence-based review”.

Conservative north-east MSP Liam Kerr said it is “scandalous that the SNP could potentially waste millions of pounds of taxpayers money by winding back on clear promises they have made to the north-east”.

However, following a power-sharing agreement between the SNP and Greens last year, it was agreed the full dualling of the route between Aberdeen and Inverness will be subject to an “evidence-based review”.

Consultants have been appointed to take forward the controversial review, which is due to report back at the end of the year and will include a climate compatibility assessment.

‘A96 needs to be fully dualled’

Mr Kerr accused the SNP of having moved the goalposts to “appease their Green coalition partners”.

He added: “The A96 needs to be fully dualled to give drivers a safer and improved journey between Aberdeen and Inverness, drive the north-east economy forward and ensure our emergency services can get where they need without delays.

“But what makes this ridiculous situation even worse is that £78m has already been spent on a project which the coalition of chaos seems to be finding ever more creative excuses to back out of.

“In their response, the Scottish Government even references the fact it could be seen as money being wasted which tells us everything we need to know about their attitude towards taxpayers cash.”

Liam Kerr, MSP for the North East

SNP ministers originally committed to dualling the A96 in 2011 but more than a decade on and construction work is yet to begin on the 86-mile route.

The plan was to connect all of Scotland’s cities by the dual carriageway network.

Green north-east MSP Maggie Chapman revealed last year she is confident it will “not be viable” to fully dual the road for environmental reasons.

This was followed by contractors behind part of the A96 dualling project shutting their Forres office last Hogmanay, blaming the impact of an SNP-Green deal.

Consultants are currently gathering “initial baseline information” from previous studies to assist the identification of “transport problems and opportunities”.

The findings are due to be published by the end of this year and will determine whether the route will be dualled.

Work will ‘not go to waste’

The Scottish Government said it is “committed to the north and east of Scotland, including improving the A96 corridor” and described the review as “sensible good governance for major investment of this kind”.

The 31km stretch between Inverness and Nairn will be dualled but detailed work is being done on the preferred options for the 46km Hardmuir to Fochabers and 36km East of Huntly to Aberdeen sections.

The government added it has been “undertaking substantial development work on this important programme since 2013 which has been vital to inform our understanding of the significant undertaking of improving this key corridor”.

It continued: “The substantial development work undertaken will not go to waste rather it will be vital to inform the evidence-based review.”

