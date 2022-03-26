‘Glorified booze cruise’: Scottish ferry bosses accused of wasting taxpayer cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Glorified booze cruise’: Scottish ferry bosses accused of wasting taxpayer cash

Alba MP Kenny MacAskill has hit out at a taxpayer-funded ferry firm for plans to attend what he claims is a "glorified booze cruise".
By Adele Merson
March 26, 2022, 12:01 am
Two senior employees from the Scottish Government-owned Caledonian Maritime Assets (CMAL) are due to speak at the Shippax ferry conference between May 4-6.

Under fire CEO of P&O Ferries Peter Hebblethwaite is also listed as one of the speakers at the two-day event, whose firm recently sacked 800 staff on the spot.

Prices for cabins on the luxury liner Silja Symphony cost between £1,541.47 for the cheapest cabins up to to £2,099.73 for luxury ones.

The round trip between Stockholm and Helsinki includes meals, dinner drinks, happy hour and nightcaps for two days.

This has prompted the former SNP minister to claim the event is a “glorified booze cruise paid for by the public purse”.

He has called for the Scottish Government to ensure CMAL withdraws from the event, amid multiple controversies surrounding Scotland’s ferry fleet.

Jim Anderson, CMAL’s director of vessels, and Brian Fulton, the firm’s head of business support, are both scheduled to attend the conference.

‘No way a booze cruise’

But organisers of the Shippax conference say the event, which has been running for 19 years, is “in no way a booze cruise” and is instead “widely regarded as one of the most respected events of the year”.

CMAL faced criticism after it snubbed government-owned Ferguson Marine over a deal to build vessels for Islay and Jura.

The firm instead awarded a lucrative contract to Turkish firm Cemre Marin Endustri in a move branded “embarassing” for the SNP.

A damning new report published this week found the failure to deliver two other new ferries exposed a “multitude of failings”, which leaves islanders without promised lifeline links.

Neither Ferguson Marine or CalMac are due to attend the overseas conference but representatives from the Scottish ship yard attended in 2018.

Speaking ahead of Alba’s spring conference in Glasgow on Saturday, Mr MacAskill said: “Scottish taxpayers’ money will be used to try and buy ships abroad not be manufactured in the Scottish yard.

“CMAL may enjoy the sail, but Ferguson Marine are left ashore. It shows CMAL are intent on putting even more orders abroad and not providing work and jobs in Scotland. That cannot be allowed.

“Whilst CMAL are lapping up the hospitality Scottish island communities remain bereft of a reliable service and CalMac who are struggling to provide it are likewise side-lined from this jaunt.

“The Scottish Government must ensure CMAL withdraw from this junket, put orders in Scottish yards and improve the current CalMac service, not enjoy a booze cruise at public expense.”

MP has ‘failed to explore the facts’

The two-day onboard ferry conference, which was first organised in 2003, attracts between 450-500 delegates from 50-60 ferry companies from all over the world each year.

A spokesperson for CMAL said: “This is an international conference attended primarily by ship owners and operators from across the globe.

“It is an opportunity to showcase Scotland’s contribution to tackling climate change through innovative maritime technology.

“Our team has been asked to attend as expert speakers, and will be taking part in panel events, leading discussions on the journey to net zero and the cutting-edge technology being employed to reduce emissions.

“It is very disappointing this politician, yet again, has failed to explore these facts before making a sweeping judgement which bears no relation to reality.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Shippax conference, said: “I don’t know who that Kenny MacAskill is, and he seems to know even less who we are.

“Our conference is in no way a ‘booze cruise’ just because of convenience we offer a package price with everything included for those attending.

“It is an industry event dedicated exclusively for the global ferry industry, one of very few of its kind.

“We have organised this for 19 years and it is widely regarded as one of the most respected events of the year, and by size the biggest.

“People come to us to listen to speakers from the ferry industry, hear about new developments and technologies, and of course network with their colleagues from the industry.”

