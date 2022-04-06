George Galloway threatens to sue Twitter over ‘Russian state-affiliated media’ claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

George Galloway threatens to sue Twitter over ‘Russian state-affiliated media’ claim

By Andy Philip
April 6, 2022, 7:03 pm Updated: April 6, 2022, 10:14 pm
George Galloway hit out at Russian-affiliated tag

Firebrand George Galloway furiously hit back after a disclaimer appeared on his social media site linking him to “Russia state-affiliated media”.

The Dundee-born politician and former MP appealed to Twitter to take down the message which was applied to his account.

“I am not ‘Russia state affiliated media’,” he complained.

“I work for NO #Russian media. I have 400,000 followers. I’m the leader of a British political party and spent nearly 30 years in the British parliament.

“If you do not remove this designation I will take legal action.”

George Galloway was furious when a message about Russian affiliation appeared on his Twitter profile.

He has been a contributor for RT, formerly known as Russia Today, which recently had its licence revoked in the UK by regulator Ofcom.

Mr Galloway presented The Mother of All Talk Shows on the Russian-owned Radio Sputnik channel since 2019.

He also presented Sputnik: Orbiting the world with George Galloway’ each week with his wife Gayatri on the Kremlin-linked RT.

On his YouTube programme on Wednesday night, he said he no longer presents “anything” on RT and Sputnik.

Holyrood campaign

Mr Galloway stood in the Scottish Parliament election in May last year.

But his All For Unity party failed to win anything.

His former party colleague Jamie Blackett distanced himself from Mr Galloway’s comments on the Russian war in Ukraine after the invasion in February.

Former first minister Alex Salmond also had a talk show hosted on RT.

Mr Salmond suspended his show from the channel after the invasion.

In a statement in March, Ofcom said it would be “impossible” for Russia Today to follow media impartiality rules due to a major crackdown on dissent from the Kremlin.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal