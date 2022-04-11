Council election: Business group wants free buses after 7pm to breathe life into Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Council election: Business group wants free buses after 7pm to breathe life into Aberdeen city centre

A pilot scheme to boost Aberdeen's night time economy, a net zero jobs strategy and expanding rail links are among the priorities unveiled by a leading business organisation ahead of May's local elections.
By Adele Merson
April 11, 2022, 12:01 am
A pilot scheme to boost Aberdeen’s night time economy, a net zero jobs strategy and expanding rail links are among the priorities unveiled by a leading business organisation ahead of May’s local elections.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce revealed the commitments it wants to see from candidates standing for election in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Among the demands is a pilot scheme to boost Aberdeen’s night time economy.

The group suggests free bus travel to and from the city centre after 7pm from Monday to Thursday.

It is hoped the schemel would encourage workers to visit restaurants and bars after work to take advantage of free travel and encourage more people into the city centre on ‘off peak’ days during the week.

Other priorities included within the document are proposals to stimulate the city centre and town centres with the apppointment of a regeneration director.

The business priorities manifesto contains proposals for a regional “net zero” jobs strategy led by councils to ensure job opportunities in the next five years and beyond.

It comes as the business organisation unveils its “collective mission to transform Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire into the net zero energy capital of Europe”.

Candidates in May’s local elections are also being asked to “demand progress” on the infrastructure upgrades required to “radically reduce” rail journeys between Aberdeen and the central belt. 

Beyond this, the chamber would like candidates to support a “serious business case”  developed for reinstating rail links between Aberdeen to Ellon, Peterhead, St Fergus and Fraserburgh. 

The business manifesto will be published in full on Thursday at the chamber’s local election hustings.

‘Critical period for north-east’

Introducing the proposals, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Russell Borthwick said: “The next five years will be a critical period for the North-east of Scotland.

“We want to see bold leadership from local authorities in creating the business environment we need to enable the region to flourish.

“And this starts now, as parties and candidates set out their respective visions ahead of May’s local council elections.

“More important still, is how they will put those promises into action once the results are in.

“The decisions taken in the coming months will set the course for how we recover from the pandemic, create the conditions urgently needed for growth and enterprise, realise the potential of our city and town centres and ensure the necessary investment and infrastructure is in place to support these challenges.

“Our collective mission is to transform Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire into the Net Zero Energy Capital of Europe while diversifying our economy, building on other key sector strengths in tourism, life sciences, food, drink and agriculture and digital and creative.

“Ambition is nice, but delivery is everything.

“Governments and opposition parties at all levels – local, Scottish and UK – must work together to create the conditions that will allow the private sector to take the lead on delivering this vision.”

Other priorities of the chamber include:

  • Reform of business rates to introduce a new system that redresses high rates in the north-east.
  • Fighting the implementation of the proposed workplace parking levy, which they claim is “ill suited” to the north-east.
  • Create conditions to enable the Acorn project in Aberdeenshire to become a carbon capture facility “as soon as feasible”.
  • Infrastructure priorities including securing the north-east’s bid for a green freeport and better mobile and broadband connectivity.

The north-east business organisation has also called for candidates to accept that as part of the just transition, oil and gas will “remain crucial in satisfying domestic energy demand for decades to come”.

The document states this will “require exploration, development and production from new fields” and rejects calls for a windfall tax on the profits of energy companies.

