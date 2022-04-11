Council election: Business group wants free buses after 7pm to breathe life into Aberdeen city centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pilot scheme to boost Aberdeen’s night time economy, a net zero jobs strategy and expanding rail links are among the priorities unveiled by a leading business organisation ahead of May’s local elections.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce revealed the commitments it wants to see from candidates standing for election in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Among the demands is a pilot scheme to boost Aberdeen’s night time economy.

The group suggests free bus travel to and from the city centre after 7pm from Monday to Thursday.

It is hoped the schemel would encourage workers to visit restaurants and bars after work to take advantage of free travel and encourage more people into the city centre on ‘off peak’ days during the week.

Other priorities included within the document are proposals to stimulate the city centre and town centres with the apppointment of a regeneration director.

The business priorities manifesto contains proposals for a regional “net zero” jobs strategy led by councils to ensure job opportunities in the next five years and beyond.

It comes as the business organisation unveils its “collective mission to transform Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire into the net zero energy capital of Europe”.

Candidates in May’s local elections are also being asked to “demand progress” on the infrastructure upgrades required to “radically reduce” rail journeys between Aberdeen and the central belt.

Beyond this, the chamber would like candidates to support a “serious business case” developed for reinstating rail links between Aberdeen to Ellon, Peterhead, St Fergus and Fraserburgh.

The business manifesto will be published in full on Thursday at the chamber’s local election hustings.

‘Critical period for north-east’

Introducing the proposals, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Russell Borthwick said: “The next five years will be a critical period for the North-east of Scotland.

“We want to see bold leadership from local authorities in creating the business environment we need to enable the region to flourish.

“And this starts now, as parties and candidates set out their respective visions ahead of May’s local council elections.

“More important still, is how they will put those promises into action once the results are in.

“The decisions taken in the coming months will set the course for how we recover from the pandemic, create the conditions urgently needed for growth and enterprise, realise the potential of our city and town centres and ensure the necessary investment and infrastructure is in place to support these challenges.

“Our collective mission is to transform Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire into the Net Zero Energy Capital of Europe while diversifying our economy, building on other key sector strengths in tourism, life sciences, food, drink and agriculture and digital and creative.

“Ambition is nice, but delivery is everything.

“Governments and opposition parties at all levels – local, Scottish and UK – must work together to create the conditions that will allow the private sector to take the lead on delivering this vision.”

Other priorities of the chamber include:

Reform of business rates to introduce a new system that redresses high rates in the north-east.

Fighting the implementation of the proposed workplace parking levy, which they claim is “ill suited” to the north-east.

Create conditions to enable the Acorn project in Aberdeenshire to become a carbon capture facility “as soon as feasible”.

Infrastructure priorities including securing the north-east’s bid for a green freeport and better mobile and broadband connectivity.



The north-east business organisation has also called for candidates to accept that as part of the just transition, oil and gas will “remain crucial in satisfying domestic energy demand for decades to come”.

The document states this will “require exploration, development and production from new fields” and rejects calls for a windfall tax on the profits of energy companies.