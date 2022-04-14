Douglas Ross heckled by pro-independence activist during Tory manifesto launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Douglas Ross heckled by pro-independence activist during Tory manifesto launch

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross was interrupted and heckled by an independence campaigner as he launched the party’s council election manifesto.
By Justin Bowie
April 14, 2022, 2:44 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross was interrupted and heckled by an independence campaigner as he launched the party’s council election manifesto.

The Moray MP had not long started his speech at a Glasgow hotel when he was shouted down by anti-poverty activist Sean Clerkin, who managed to sneak into the event.

The notorious protester claimed the Tories at Westminster could spark mass social unrest if they refuse to up social security benefits and reverse universal credit cuts.

He branded Boris Johnson a “criminal leader” and said millions of people across Britain could be left in poverty due to the cost of living crisis.

Mr Clerkin initially refused to leave the room as Mr Ross allowed him to finish his rant against the UK Government.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and former leader Ruth Davidson, on the campaign trail in Edinburgh earlier this week. 

He was then escorted from the hotel by security so the Tory chief could continue with his planned address.

After the event Mr Clerkin, who is involved with the Scottish Tenants Organisation, claimed he had heckled Mr Ross to draw attention to the cost of living emergency.

When asked if he plans to interrupt any other local council events, Mr Clerkin said: “I can’t say yes or no to that.”

But he added that he would not disrupt Scottish Labour campaigning since he’s a fan of Jackie Baillie, despite his support for independence.

Council pledges

Mr Ross outlined several key pledges being put forward by the Tories ahead of the local elections next month.

The Conservatives promised to keep council tax low, oppose the workplace parking levy and support more homes being built in areas they control.

Mr Ross also gave his full backing to Perth and Kinross council candidate Aziz Rehman ahead of next month’s vote after it emerged the election hopeful used to back independence.

We revealed that Mr Rehman had still been a registered member of the SNP when he first stood for the Tories in a 2020 by-election.

The Conservative boss insisted that Mr Rehman was an excellent candidate and demonstrated that the Tories were the “best vehicle” for anyone wanting to oppose independence.

Douglas Ross: Now is not the right time to remove Boris Johnson as prime minister

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal