Nicola Sturgeon reported to police after being accused of breaking Covid face mask rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon reported to police after being accused of breaking Covid face mask rules

Nicola Sturgeon has been reported to police after footage emerged which appeared to show her breaking her own face mask laws.
By Adele Merson
April 17, 2022, 4:46 pm Updated: April 18, 2022, 10:36 am
Photo of Adele Merson
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on the campaign trail.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on the campaign trail.

Nicola Sturgeon has been reported to police after footage emerged which appeared to show her breaking her own face mask laws.

A video posted on social media has emerged which shows the SNP leader on a election campaign visit mingling with people indoors while not wearing a mask.

The first minister posted her own video online which shows her wearing a face mask while paying a visit to Iconic Gents Hair in East Kilbride on Saturday.

But a separate video of Ms Sturgeon appears to show her mixing with customers and staff members indoors without the mask on.

An SNP spokesman said: “The first minister was invited into the barber’s during an outdoor visit on the street.

“Within a few seconds, she realised she hadn’t put her mask back on and immediately put it on.”

There is currently a legal requirement to wear a face covering in most indoor public places in Scotland, including hairdressers, shops and public transport.

From Monday, this will be dropped, when the legal requirement to wear a face mask moves into guidance.

But the first minister has encouraged the public to continue to wear them where appropriate.

‘Blatant hypocrisy’

Scottish Conservative Shadow Health Secretary Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP said: “This is blatant hypocrisy from the first minister who has now shown her true colours.

“The public, who have been under these legal Covid restrictions for over two years, deserve an apology for this rule break.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm that we have received a complaint which is currently being assessed.”

In December 2020, Ms Sturgeon apologised after she breached Covid rules by taking off her face mask at a funeral wake. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal