Jason Leitch admits he forgot to wear Covid mask as he leaps to Nicola Sturgeon’s defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Jason Leitch admits he forgot to wear Covid mask as he leaps to Nicola Sturgeon’s defence

By Rachel Amery
April 18, 2022, 11:36 am Updated: April 18, 2022, 12:26 pm
Professor Jason Leitch
Professor Jason Leitch

Nicola Sturgeon’s trusted Covid health policy adviser Jason Leitch admitted he forgot to wear a face mask in a restaurant as he defended the first minister’s own rule breach.

Ms Sturgeon was reported to the police over the weekend after a video emerged of her campaigning in a barber’s shop without a face covering.

On Monday morning, Professor Leitch, appeared to defend the slip up by saying he too has briefly forgotten to wear a face mask in the past.

He was speaking as the legal requirement to wear face coverings in almost all settings in Scotland was dropped on April 18.

Jason Leitch defends the first minister

On BBC Radio Scotland, Prof Leitch said: “I have done that – I’ve got up from the dinner table when out for a meal and gone to the bathroom and then halfway there realised I needed to put my face covering on.

“It still feels like an odd thing to do.

“My understanding is it was a matter of seconds.”

He added: “She realises the place is crowded, puts her face covering on.

“The guidance is if you are in a crowded area, inadvertently or deliberately, then put a face covering on and that will protect you and others.”

What are the rules?

Wearing face masks is now guidance rather than a legal restriction, bringing an official end to coronavirus rules in Scotland.

Lateral flow tests are also now no longer free and PCR testing will wind up at the end of the month.

Despite the masks rule change, Prof Leitch stressed the importance of continuing to wear a face covering in places such as public transport to help vulnerable groups such as the elderly or transplant patients.

Criticism for ‘blurring the lines’

The Scottish Conservatives criticised Prof Leitch, a civil servant, for defending Ms Sturgeon.

Craig Hoy MSP said: “It is inappropriate for a civil servant to defend Nicola Sturgeon in this way.

“These kinds of questions should be left to politicians to answer.

“Instead, SNP ministers are in hiding and Jason Leitch is blurring the lines between ministers and government officials.”

Mr Hoy also accused Mr Leitch of “misrepresenting the Covid laws” when defending the first minister.

His criticism comes as Boris Johnson came under more fire at the weekend for suggestions he instigated one of the lockdown-breaching Downing Street parties on 13 November 2020.

The prime minister is due to “set the record straight” later this week.

Nicola Sturgeon reported to police after being accused of breaking Covid face mask rules

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal