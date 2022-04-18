Nicola Sturgeon spoken to by police following alleged Covid mask breach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Nicola Sturgeon spoken to by police following alleged Covid mask breach

By Ross Hempseed
April 18, 2022, 4:06 pm Updated: April 18, 2022, 5:05 pm
Police have confirmed officers have spoken to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon following an alleged breach of Covid rules – but will take no further action.

The First Minister was reported after video footage emerged of the SNP leader without a mask indoors while on the election campaign trail.

Police have confirmed on social media that local officers have spoken to Ms Sturgeon and reminded her of the importance in wearing a face covering.

No further action will be taken by police at this time.

The first minister has now apologised for breaching the rules – describing it as “inadvertent”.

Face masks were mandatory at the time

The video, which was uploaded to social media, showed the First Minister speaking with several people whilst indoors without a mask on.

While face masks are no longer a legal requirement in Scotland from April 18, the incident took place overt the weekend when face masks were still mandatory.

An SNP spokesman explained the incident saying: “The first minister was invited into the barber’s during an outdoor visit on the street.

“Within a few seconds, she realised she hadn’t put her mask back on and immediately put it on.”

This is not the first time Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of ignoring mask rules. In December 2020, she apologized after she took off her mask during a funeral.

Opposition party members were quick to criticise Ms Sturgeon, with Scottish Conservative Shadow Health Secretary Dr Sandesh Gulhane, saying: “This is blatant hypocrisy from the first minister who has now shown her true colours.”

Nicola Sturgeon apology

After being spoken to by police, Ms Sturgeon apologised for breaching the Covid face mask rules.

The first minister explained to PA she had been outdoors before being invited inside the barber shop.

She said: “After a few seconds of being in the shop, I realised I had forgotten to put my face covering back on. I then immediately put it on.

“However, I accept that not wearing a face covering even for a few seconds was an error on my part and I am sorry for that.

“Having received complaints about the matter, Police Scotland made contact with me. This is what they would have done with anyone else in these circumstances, and they were absolutely right to treat me no differently to any other citizen.

“I explained that the error was inadvertent and the police have confirmed that the matter is closed.”

The First Minister added: “While the law no longer requires face coverings to be worn, I will continue to do so in circumstances where this can help reduce the risk of infection, and I encourage everyone to do likewise.”

