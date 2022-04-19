Boris Johnson to face further quit calls as he makes partygate ‘apology’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boris Johnson will face further demands to resign as he tries to move on from the partygate fine scandal with an apology at the House of Commons.

The prime minister, his wife and the chancellor sparked fury last week as they were all issued fixed penalty notices for attending a June 2020 birthday party held in Downing Street.

The Tory leader has been accused of misleading parliament and could still be given more fines as officers continue to probe parties which took place while the nation stayed at home.

Despite apologising previously for flouting restrictions, Mr Johnson continues to claim he did not deliberately break the rules and has refused to quit.

The prime minister can expect a grilling from rival party leaders and MPs as they try to heap further pressure on him.

Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer and Nicola Sturgeon have both demanded his resignation following the fine.

It was reported by the Daily Mirror that the prime minister encouraged Westminster staff to “let off steam” and enjoy celebrating during a November 2020 leaving bash for an aide.

House of Commons return

Mr Johnson is expected to only mention his partygate fine briefly before moving onto other key business when he speaks at around 3.30pm.

It will be the Conservative chief’s first time back at the House of Commons since the Easter recess started.

Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle could allow a vote into whether an investigation should be held over Mr Johnson allegedly misleading parliament when he denied lockdown rules had been breached.

Scottish Tory chief Douglas Ross insisted his boss should remain in his post due to the war in Ukraine.

He split with ex-Holyrood Conservative leader Ruth Davidson over the issue, who says Mr Johnson should still step down.

Sir Keir ejected the “offensive” assertion that Mr Johnson could not be removed while the Ukraine war was raging.

“I don’t really buy into this idea, by the way, that Johnson is the only person of any importance in the Ukraine crisis,” he told ITV’s Lorraine.

“He is using that, really, as a shield and I think that’s pretty offensive.”

‘He has demeaned the office he holds’

In an angry broadside over the weekend, the SNP’s Westminster chief Ian Blackford wrote on social media: “Why are we in the position that he is still here? Why do Tory MPs still tolerate him?

“He has demeaned the office he holds. He has insulted all of us who followed the rules to protect the NHS all those who made enormous sacrifices. This man is a charlatan who is not fit for office.”

A source from The Telegraph said the PM will give a “full-throated” apology when he addresses MPs.

It’s expected he will then move onto the crisis in Ukraine and the UK Government’s controversial new policy to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing.