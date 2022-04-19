Alex Salmond rules out return to Russia Today as he reveals talks for ‘range of new TV programmes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Alex Salmond rules out return to Russia Today as he reveals talks for ‘range of new TV programmes’

By Rachel Amery
April 19, 2022, 1:22 pm Updated: April 19, 2022, 2:12 pm
Alex Salmond at the Alba Party manifesto launch
Alex Salmond at the Alba Party manifesto launch

Former first minister Alex Salmond says he will not return to broadcasting on Kremlin-backed channel RT even if the war in Ukraine is brought to an end.

The nationalist veteran aired the Alex Salmond Show on the channel from 2017 up until the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the end of February.

Following the invasion he suspended his chat show and said it would not air “until further notice” and when peace in Europe is re-established.

At the launch of the Alba Party’s council election manifesto in Dundee on Tuesday, Mr Salmond confirmed he has ruled out making a return to RT – even if the station gets Ofcom’s approval.

‘My decision is final’

Speaking at the manifesto launch, Mr Salmond said: “I don’t accept the suggestion that making an independently-produced TV programme on an Ofcom-regulated station implies support for the invasion of Ukraine.

“Alba condemned it on the day of the invasion and I have opposed illegal invasions for the last 30 years.

Alba Party candidates with Alex Salmond at the Caird Hall in Dundee
Alba Party candidates with Alex Salmond at the Caird Hall in Dundee

“This is no different – the illegal invasion of Ukraine must be stopped.”

Mr Salmond added he is currently working on “a range of new TV programmes” in London, but says none of them will be broadcast on RT.

He added: “My decision is final.

“I am one of the few politicians who opposes all illegal invasions.”

Confident of ‘political breakthrough’

Mr Salmond launched the Alba Party manifesto at the Caird Hall in Dundee, and premiered the party’s election campaign video.

Predictably, independence features heavily in the manifesto, along with pledges to tackle the cost of living crisis and calls to pause Scottish Government proposals to reform the Gender Recognition Act.

Inside the Alba Party manifesto launch
Inside the Alba Party manifesto launch

Mr Salmond began his speech by saying he is predicting a “political breakthrough” and is confident at least one of the 111 Alba candidates will be elected on May 5.

At the campaign launch Mr Salmond also defended his decision to not stand as a council candidate himself.

“I am not standing as a candidate as I am working in London which would not be compatible with being a local councillor in Scotland,” he claimed.

He also said Alba would be happy to work with other pro-independence parties if they are elected, adding it is unlikely any local authority will be won with a clear majority.

Alex Salmond’s Russia Today show gave Vladimir Putin ‘respectability’, Aberdeen Uni professor claims

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal