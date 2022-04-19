Alex Salmond rules out return to Russia Today as he reveals talks for ‘range of new TV programmes’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former first minister Alex Salmond says he will not return to broadcasting on Kremlin-backed channel RT even if the war in Ukraine is brought to an end.

The nationalist veteran aired the Alex Salmond Show on the channel from 2017 up until the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the end of February.

Following the invasion he suspended his chat show and said it would not air “until further notice” and when peace in Europe is re-established.

At the launch of the Alba Party’s council election manifesto in Dundee on Tuesday, Mr Salmond confirmed he has ruled out making a return to RT – even if the station gets Ofcom’s approval.

‘My decision is final’

Speaking at the manifesto launch, Mr Salmond said: “I don’t accept the suggestion that making an independently-produced TV programme on an Ofcom-regulated station implies support for the invasion of Ukraine.

“Alba condemned it on the day of the invasion and I have opposed illegal invasions for the last 30 years.

“This is no different – the illegal invasion of Ukraine must be stopped.”

Mr Salmond added he is currently working on “a range of new TV programmes” in London, but says none of them will be broadcast on RT.

He added: “My decision is final.

“I am one of the few politicians who opposes all illegal invasions.”

Confident of ‘political breakthrough’

Mr Salmond launched the Alba Party manifesto at the Caird Hall in Dundee, and premiered the party’s election campaign video.

Predictably, independence features heavily in the manifesto, along with pledges to tackle the cost of living crisis and calls to pause Scottish Government proposals to reform the Gender Recognition Act.

Mr Salmond began his speech by saying he is predicting a “political breakthrough” and is confident at least one of the 111 Alba candidates will be elected on May 5.

At the campaign launch Mr Salmond also defended his decision to not stand as a council candidate himself.

“I am not standing as a candidate as I am working in London which would not be compatible with being a local councillor in Scotland,” he claimed.

He also said Alba would be happy to work with other pro-independence parties if they are elected, adding it is unlikely any local authority will be won with a clear majority.