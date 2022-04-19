Douglas Ross ‘rendered pathetic’ by backing Boris Johnson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Conservative leader was ridiculed by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer for his U-turn on support for the prime minister’s lockdown party rule breach.

Sir Keir took a swipe at Moray MP Douglas Ross in a stormy Westminster encounter which saw Boris Johnson try to justify breaking his own government’s rules and paying a fixed penalty notice.

Mr Ross is also facing criticism as it emerged he will miss a Commons vote on Mr Johnson’s behaviour because he is campaigning for the May 5 local elections.

Mr Ross, who is also a Highlands and Islands MSP, had been quick to condemn the prime minister and call for his resignation.

But he changed his position and now says he needs to lead the UK through a difficult time.

‘What a joke’

On Tuesday afternoon in Westminster, Sir Keir said: “What a joke. Even now, as the latest mealy-mouthed apology stumbles out of one side of his mouth, a new set of deflections and distortions pour from the other.

“But the damage is already done. The public have made up their mind. They don’t believe a word the Prime Minister says.

“They know what he is. As ever with this Prime Minister, those close to him find themselves ruined and the institutions he vows to protect damaged.

“Good ministers forced to walk away from public service, the Chancellor’s career up in flames.

“And the leader of the Scottish Conservatives rendered pathetic. For all those unfamiliar with this Prime Minister’s career, this isn’t some fixable glitch in the system.”

Sir Keir spoke after Mr Johnson apologised in parliament for the first time since being hit with a fine for partying while the country was under strict instructions to avoid socialising.

On Tuesday evening, the Scottish Conservatives responded to the attack.

In a statement, Mr Ross said: “I’ve said this behaviour was unacceptable but I’m equally clear that the United Kingdom has been Ukraine’s strongest ally against Vladimir Putin.

“Destabilising the UK in the face of Russian aggression, as Keir Starmer wants to do, would be the wrong move.”

I repeat that was my mistake and I apologise for it unreservedly. – Boris Johnson

In parliament, Mr Johnson insisted he did not intentionally mislead MPs with his earlier denials of rule-breaking parties.

Mr Johnson apologised dozens of times for the “mistake” that saw him fined by police over the event in No 10 for his birthday in June 2020.

“Let me also say, not by way of mitigation or excuse but purely because it explains my previous words in this House, that it did not occur to me then or subsequently that a gathering in the Cabinet Room just before a vital meeting on Covid strategy could amount to a breach of the rules,” he said.

“I repeat that was my mistake and I apologise for it unreservedly.”

Facing shouts of “resign”, Mr Johnson argued he feels an “even greater sense of obligation” to fulfil his duties as Prime Minister and to respond to the invasion of Ukraine.

His close ally, the Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, later said: “The Prime Minister has my full support. I am sure that most people in Scotland, and across the UK, would agree that we need to be totally focussed on supporting Ukraine, tackling the rising cost of living, and getting our public services back on track after covid.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said: “Not just a lawbreaker, a serial offender. If he has any decency, any dignity, he would not just apologise, he would resign.”