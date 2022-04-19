Douglas Ross ‘rendered pathetic’ by backing Boris Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Douglas Ross ‘rendered pathetic’ by backing Boris Johnson

By Andy Philip
April 19, 2022, 10:21 pm
Douglas Ross was criticised for his U-turn on Boris Johnson
The Scottish Conservative leader was ridiculed by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer for his U-turn on support for the prime minister’s lockdown party rule breach.

Sir Keir took a swipe at Moray MP Douglas Ross in a stormy Westminster encounter which saw Boris Johnson try to justify breaking his own government’s rules and paying a fixed penalty notice.

Mr Ross is also facing criticism as it emerged he will miss a Commons vote on Mr Johnson’s behaviour because he is campaigning for the May 5 local elections.

Mr Ross, who is also a Highlands and Islands MSP, had been quick to condemn the prime minister and call for his resignation.

But he changed his position and now says he needs to lead the UK through a difficult time.

‘What a joke’

On Tuesday afternoon in Westminster, Sir Keir said: “What a joke. Even now, as the latest mealy-mouthed apology stumbles out of one side of his mouth, a new set of deflections and distortions pour from the other.

“But the damage is already done. The public have made up their mind. They don’t believe a word the Prime Minister says.

“They know what he is. As ever with this Prime Minister, those close to him find themselves ruined and the institutions he vows to protect damaged.

“Good ministers forced to walk away from public service, the Chancellor’s career up in flames.

“And the leader of the Scottish Conservatives rendered pathetic. For all those unfamiliar with this Prime Minister’s career, this isn’t some fixable glitch in the system.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Sir Keir spoke after Mr Johnson apologised in parliament for the first time since being hit with a fine for partying while the country was under strict instructions to avoid socialising.

On Tuesday evening, the Scottish Conservatives responded to the attack.

In a statement, Mr Ross said: “I’ve said this behaviour was unacceptable but I’m equally clear that the United Kingdom has been Ukraine’s strongest ally against Vladimir Putin.

Destabilising the UK in the face of Russian aggression, as Keir Starmer wants to do, would be the wrong move.”

I repeat that was my mistake and I apologise for it unreservedly.

– Boris Johnson

In parliament, Mr Johnson insisted he did not intentionally mislead MPs with his earlier denials of rule-breaking parties.

Mr Johnson apologised dozens of times for the “mistake” that saw him fined by police over the event in No 10 for his birthday in June 2020.

“Let me also say, not by way of mitigation or excuse but purely because it explains my previous words in this House, that it did not occur to me then or subsequently that a gathering in the Cabinet Room just before a vital meeting on Covid strategy could amount to a breach of the rules,” he said.

“I repeat that was my mistake and I apologise for it unreservedly.”

Facing shouts of “resign”, Mr Johnson argued he feels an “even greater sense of obligation” to fulfil his duties as Prime Minister and to respond to the invasion of Ukraine.

His close ally, the Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, later said: “The Prime Minister has my full support. I am sure that most people in Scotland, and across the UK, would agree that we need to be totally focussed on supporting Ukraine, tackling the rising cost of living, and getting our public services back on track after covid.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said: “Not just a lawbreaker, a serial offender. If he has any decency, any dignity, he would not just apologise, he would resign.”

Explained: How to sack a Tory prime minister who broke the law

