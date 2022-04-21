Tory MPs to get free vote on motion to hold inquiry into Boris Johnson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tory MPs are set to be given a free vote over whether a parliamentary inquiry should be held into accusations Boris Johnson misled parliament.

The prime minister has been accused of lying in the House of Commons when he claimed in December no lockdown rules had been broken by the government.

Since then the Tory leader has been fined as police continue to investigate parties he attended while Covid restrictions were in place.

House of Commons leader Mark Spencer confirmed before a debate that Tory MPs would not be whipped over the vote, which will decide if their party leader is referred to the privileges committee.

It’s understood many Conservatives MPs are heading home instead of participating in the Westminster vote.

He said: “The prime minister has indicated he is keen for the House to decide on the business later today.

“The vote on the unamended House business will be a free vote to all Conservative MPs.”

It was initially hinted the government would potentially try to delay any vote until after Sue Gray’s full report was published.

It was expected that Tory MPs would be told to back their party, but it was feared some would rebel.

A senior government source said Mr Johnson was “happy to face” a parliamentary inquiry.

The prime minister has apologised for his lockdown rule breach, but said he did not knowingly breach the restrictions.

He has continued to defy calls from rival politicians to quit and insists he will remain in his post.

Speaking to reporters in India, Mr Johnson said: “I’m very keen for every possible form of scrutiny and the House of Commons can do whatever it wants to do.

“But all I would say is I don’t think that should happen until the investigation is completed.”