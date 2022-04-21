P&J election debate: How you can put questions to Aberdeen leaders

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We’re giving Press and Journal readers the chance to put burning questions to local leaders in Aberdeen before the council election in May.

We will drill down into the issues that really matter to our local communities – and we want you to tell us what we should ask.

Do you have a question about schools, local services or are you unhappy with the decisions being made in your area?

Or perhaps you want to know more about parties’ plans on the future of Union Street or to support the energy transition?

Your questions to local leaders

Aberdeen City Council candidates from each of the five main parties represented at Holyrood have been invited to make their pitch directly to you.

They will join Press and Journal political editor Adele Merson for a debate to be filmed in Aberdeen Journals’ offices at Marischal Square.

Keep an eye out for the video going live on our website on Friday April 29 along with all the content you need to make an informed choice on May 5.

Send us your question by Tuesday evening using the form below.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.