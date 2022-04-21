P&J election debate: How you can put questions to Aberdeen leaders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
P&J election debate: How you can put questions to Aberdeen leaders

By Andy Philip
April 21, 2022, 3:40 pm Updated: April 21, 2022, 5:14 pm
We'll put your questions to local leaders

We’re giving Press and Journal readers the chance to put burning questions to local leaders in Aberdeen before the council election in May.

We will drill down into the issues that really matter to our local communities – and we want you to tell us what we should ask.

Do you have a question about schools, local services or are you unhappy with the decisions being made in your area?

Or perhaps you want to know more about parties’ plans on the future of Union Street or to support the energy transition?

Your questions to local leaders

Aberdeen City Council candidates from each of the five main parties represented at Holyrood have been invited to make their pitch directly to you.

They will join Press and Journal political editor Adele Merson for a debate to be filmed in Aberdeen Journals’ offices at Marischal Square.

Keep an eye out for the video going live on our website on Friday April 29 along with all the content you need to make an informed choice on May 5.

Send us your question by Tuesday evening using the form below. 

