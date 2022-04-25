Alex Salmond’s lawyer found guilty of professional misconduct after naming accusers on train

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alex Salmond’s lawyer during his sexual assault trial has been found guilty of professional misconduct after he was filmed revealing the identities of two women.

Gordon Jackson QC was ruled to have breached a court order by the Faculty of Advocates.

The top lawyer resigned his position as dean of the independent legal body in 2020 when the footage emerged.

He also referred himself to the Scottish Legal Complaints Commission at the time.

Ex-first minister Mr Salmond was represented by Mr Jackson when he was cleared of multiple sexual assault charges.

However, the QC was overheard appearing to discuss key details about the case while on a train after the trial had concluded.

Deep regret

Afterwards the lawyer said he regretted “distress and difficulties” which had been caused by his remarks.

The Faculty of Advocates confirmed they found Mr Jackson had undermined confidence in the administration of justice by naming the complainers in public.

It’s understood he will have the right to appeal the verdict.

Rape Crisis Scotland – who made the complaint – have called for the lawyer to lose his right to practice.

‘Rightly shocked’

CEO Sandy Brindley told the Daily Record: “When video footage emerged of then Dean of the Faculty Gordon Jackson naming complainers and engaging in highly inappropriate conversation on the Edinburgh to Glasgow train in 2020 the Scottish public were rightly shocked.

“We are relieved that the Faculty of Advocates have finally confirmed that this was professional misconduct, and a breach of the contempt of court order that remains in place to protect the anonymity of the complainers in this case.

“Jackson may well have believed that his colleagues would have worked to try to shield him from any consequences to his actions, but it is right that he is held to account.

“He should now be stripped of his right to practice as a QC as an appropriate sanction that reflects the severity of this professional misconduct.”

Mr Jackson also served as a Glasgow MSP for Labour between 1999 and 2007, before losing his seat to Nicola Sturgeon.

A Faculty spokesperson said it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.

Mr Jackson was approached for comment.