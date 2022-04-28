STEPHEN FLYNN: ‘Use oil and gas tax windfall to support north-east’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
STEPHEN FLYNN: ‘Use oil and gas tax windfall to support north-east’

Rishi Sunak has a “moral duty” to use soaring tax revenues from North Sea oil and gas firms to boost Scotland’s energy sector, an Aberdeen MP claims.
By Justin Bowie
April 28, 2022, 2:56 pm Updated: April 28, 2022, 3:04 pm
The Tories should use oil and has revenues to support the north-east, it was claimed.
The SNP’s Stephen Flynn wants the Tories to use the £1.7 billion they have brought in since the start of the year to match the Scottish Government’s “just transition fund” to help ease reliance on fossil fuels

Nicola Sturgeon’s government previously confirmed they will allocate £500 million to help the north-east move away from fossil fuels to renewables.

In Westminster, Labour have repeatedly urged the Conservatives to hit major multinational energy companies with a one-off tax to help tackle the cost of living crisis.

Chancellor Mr Sunak had long opposed the levy, but has now threatened firms with a windfall levy if they do not support increased investment.

In Holyrood, Nicola Sturgeon indicated she would support the proposal, but she would also like to see other non-domestic firms in different sectors targeted as well.

New research from the Aberdeen and Grampian chamber of commerce found that the treasury is currently receiving £19 million per day from major companies as revenues continue to rise.

It’s estimated £1.5 billion more has been paid in tax so far in 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

Tax revenues from the sector could even soar to as high as £10 billion by the end of the year.

Oil and gas firms have been benefiting from record profits recently while households struggle to pay their bills.

Mr Flynn claimed the chancellor could “replicate” the SNP’s just transition fund “three times over” if he wanted to.

He said: “We knew the UK Treasury was set to rake it in from Scotland’s natural resources.

“Now the figures are clear, they have a moral duty to finance a sustainable future for Scotland’s energy sector and provide targeted financial support to struggling households.

“These tax receipts are huge, so much so that the chancellor could not only match the just transition fund, but replicate it three times over.

‘Money pile’

“But perhaps most importantly of all at this moment in time, it gives the chancellor the flexibility to invest in hitting net zero, whilst also putting cash into the pockets of those families who are bearing the brunt of the cost of living crisis.

“People in Aberdeen, and across Scotland, simply can’t afford for this Tory Chancellor to sit atop this money pile whilst they have to choose between heating and eating.”

Business leaders have continued to argue against a windfall tax being imposed after Mr Sunak’s threat.

‘Tax on business’

Boris Johnson previously branded the idea as a “tax on business”.

Scottish secretary of state Alister Jack claimed it would be the “wrong thing to do”.

Ryan Crighton, policy director at AGCC, added: “We have said repeatedly that the windfall tax on North Sea profits is a blunt instrument that will achieve little apart from making the North Sea less attractive to investors.

“That would place jobs, tax revenues and our domestic energy security at risk, and also limit the ability and appetite in investing in low carbon research and development we so desperately need.

“Perversely, this would likely drive-up energy bills and be entirely counter-productive.”

Windfall tax call for companies like Amazon to avoid North Sea ‘smash and grab’

