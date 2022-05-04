Nicola Sturgeon promises Frank’s Law will be implemented in full

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon promises Frank’s Law will be implemented in full

By Rachel Amery
May 4, 2022, 5:05 pm Updated: May 4, 2022, 5:05 pm

Nicola Sturgeon insisted her flagship free personal care policy for under 65s will be “implemented in full” after the campaigner behind the scheme accused the SNP Government of lying over funding.

Amanda Kopel, the widow of ex Dundee United footballer Frank Kopel, earlier complained that funds for the free personal care policy in his name was not guaranteed.

Mr Kopel was diagnosed with dementia aged 59 and had to pay £300 a week for carers because free support was only available to over 65s.

His wife campaigned for six years to introduce Frank’s Law to extend free personal care to those under the age of 65.

The law came into force on April 1 2019.

However, the government admitted £30 million of funding for it is not ring-fenced, meaning it could be used by councils to pay for other things in their budget.

‘Not misled’

In Holyrood on Thursday, the first minister insisted Ms Kopel had not been misled.

Ms Kopel was in the public gallery in parliament for First Minister’s Questions when Conservative MSP Maurice Golden put her accusations directly to Ms Sturgeon.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Mr Golden, quoting Ms Kopel, said: “This makes a total mockery of the campaign battle for Frank’s Law and the buck stops with the Scottish Government.

“No matter what excuse it comes up with, ministers need to explain why I was misled in this way, or dare I say it even lied to.

“That was Amanda Kopel’s reaction when she heard the SNP had broken their promise to double ring-fence the funding for Frank’s Law.

“She is in the public gallery – why was she misled in this way?”

The first minister thanked Ms Kopel for her campaigning and said: “I don’t consider she was misled but I am happy to speak to her directly.”

Ms Sturgeon continued: “Frank’s Law will be implemented in full and funding has been made available – but more importantly it is a statutory entitlement so that is the law.

“It is really important for obvious reasons to reiterate this commitment.

“It will be implemented, and implemented in full.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal