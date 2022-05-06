DEREK HEALEY: Will changing his mind on Boris Johnson be Douglas Ross’s biggest mistake?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

DEREK HEALEY: Will changing his mind on Boris Johnson be Douglas Ross’s biggest mistake?

Douglas Ross says voters "sent a message" to Boris Johnson over partygate at the Scottish local elections.
By Derek Healey
May 6, 2022, 6:45 pm
Photo of Derek Healey
Douglas Ross and Boris Johnson
Douglas Ross and Boris Johnson

Douglas Ross says voters “sent a message” to Boris Johnson over partygate at the Scottish local elections.

But it appears people who made the trip to their local polling station – and many who stayed at home – had a message for Mr Ross as well.

The Scottish Tory leader was lauded for taking a stand and publicly calling for Mr Johnson to resign when the scandal first broke.

He changed his mind, as many Conservatives did, faced with the prospect of a leadership election in the midst of a war in Europe.

But by hitching his horse to the law-breaking prime minister, Mr Ross has locked himself into Boris Johnson’s catastrophic orbit.

In Moray, the Highlands and Islands MSP was able take comfort from local success, emerging as the largest party. There were positive signs elsewhere in the north-east.

But he might need more than that as a buffer zone.

As day follows night…

A disastrous night for the Conservatives in England on Thursday set the scene for an equally bruising day in Scotland, where key seats were lost and the Tory vote dropped by double digits in a number of wards.

The prime minister had the opportunity to say sorry for the mauling he must have known he was about to inflict when he decided – eventually – to attend the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during the Scottish Conservative Conference at P&J Live, The Exhibition Centre, Aberdeen.

But there was no apology for delegates and barely any reference to the weeks of friendly fire between parliamentarians loyal to Mr Ross at Holyrood and the Tory MPs happy to publicly belittle him as a “lightweight”.

Political rivals described the situation as a humiliation and voters received the message loud and clear.

Questions to answer

The men in grey suits now need to weigh up whether Boris Johnson is the right leader to fight the next general election.

Douglas Ross will also have questions to answer, with at least one former ally clear that blame for this election should not evaporate at the border.

As the votes were still being counted on Friday morning, former MSP Adam Tomkins said it is Mr Ross who owns the results, not the prime minister.

“It was Douglas who u-turned, Douglas who flipped, and Douglas who backed the PM,” Mr Tomkins wrote.

“He and his team need to own the consequences, not pass the buck.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal