Only fifth of Scots think the Scottish Government has handled ferry crisis well

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Only fifth of Scots think the Scottish Government has handled ferry crisis well

By Rachel Amery
May 8, 2022, 12:58 pm Updated: May 8, 2022, 2:30 pm
Delayed ferry Glen Sannox.
Delayed ferry Glen Sannox.

Only a fifth of Scots believe the SNP government has done a good job of handling island ferry services.

Two brand new vessels are still languishing at the nationalised Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow, and are now five years late and at £250 million, are more than twice over budget.

However a new poll by Panelbase for The Sunday Times has found only 18% are positive about how the Scottish Government has handled the ferries.

A further 50% of those surveyed thought ministers were doing a bad job.

Ferry fiasco at shipyard

Last week it emerged there is still not a finalised design for the two new ferries at Ferguson Marine.

One of the ferries – Glen Sannox – is due to serve the isle of Arran route.

At Thursday’s council election the people of Arran showed their anger at the delays by voting overwhelmingly for the Conservative candidate.

The SNP vote on the island plummeted to just 14%.

This comes as the new government permanent secretary John-Paul Marks signalled the Ferguson Marine shipyard cannot rely on the “direct award of contracts” to build government marine patrol vessels or ferries following the significant delays.

The shipyard has not won any new contracts for other work since it was nationalised back in 2019.

Mr Marks has encouraged “honesty over optimism” over the two new vessels, and the shipyard’s new chief executive David Tydeman said there was a “window of opportunity” to make improvements in the yard this year.

Nicola Sturgeon accused of misleading parliament over CalMac ferries deal

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal