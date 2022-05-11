Michael Gove: Aberdeen residents ‘don’t back oil and gas windfall tax’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Gove: Aberdeen residents ‘don’t back oil and gas windfall tax’

Aberdonians want oil and gas to continue without a tax on excess profits while work continues on the shift to greener energy, according to senior Tory Michael Gove.
By Justin Bowie
May 11, 2022, 9:44 am Updated: May 11, 2022, 11:53 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
The UK Government insisted major multinational firms should be allowed to reap record profits since imposing a levy on them could “deter investment”.

Labour want Chancellor Rishi Sunak to take a slice of massive profits from major oil and gas companies to help struggling families pay their bills.

The SNP called for measures against companies who continued to thrive during Covid lockdowns.

The SNP’s Westminster chief, Ian Blackford, said: “What we’ve argued for is a windfall tax on all those who have made excess profits during the pandemic.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Despite previously opposing it, Mr Sunak recently suggested he could potentially reverse his position on the tax.

However, on Wednesday morning Mr Gove said on Sky News: “If you have the wrong sort of tax applied at the wrong time in the wrong way you can actually lead to companies not investing for the long-term.

“I was in Aberdeen recently, and one of the things people said to me there is, if we’re going to have a transition towards net zero, oil and gas has to be part of that. We need that investment.

“We won’t get that investment if we have the wrong sort of tax right now.”

He added: “Ultimately the answer to economic pressures now and in the future is a growing economy.”

Greg Hands.

He was backed by Conservative business minister Greg Hands, who appeared at a Holyrood committee this morning.

The Tory MP defended measures outlined by Mr Sunak in February to help the country through the cost of living emergency.

He claimed that the north-east can be a “world leader” in offshore wind going forward, but warned “extinction is not a good policy” for oil and gas.

However, Labour MSP Monica Lennon said help packages so far had been “underwhelming” and said it appeared to be “business as usual” at Westminster.

No emergency budget

Michael Gove also confirmed earlier that Rishi Sunak will not hold an emergency cost of living budget following the Queen’s Speech yesterday.

He said the prime minister was correct that the government would be “doing more”, but that his words had been “over-interpeted”.

Mr Gove said any further measures aimed at easing cost of living pressures would be introduced by individual Westminster departments.

He told Sky News: “Last night the prime minister convened a group of ministers – we have all done work on some of the things we could do to help.”

