Another 50 partygate Covid fines issued by Met Police

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Met Police are set to issue another 50 fines over the Westminster partygate scandal.

It means that more than 100 fixed penalty notices have been handed out since officers started investigating.

Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie, and chancellor Rishi Sunak are among those who have been fined since March.

But there is no indication that the prime minister has been included in the latest wave of penalties for breaking lockdown in and around Downing Street.

A police statement read: “As of Thursday 12 May, Operation Hillman, the investigation into breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street, has made more than 100 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to the ACRO Criminal Records Office.

“These referrals have continued to be made throughout the period since our last update on Tuesday 12 April and the investigation remains live.”

The latest developments are a blow for the Tory government who have been trying to move past the scandal.

The Conservative vote in Scotland and across Britain slumped during last week’s local elections.

Holyrood Tory chief Douglas Ross blamed anger over partygate for their heavy losses north of the border.

PM remains defiant

The prime minister has repeatedly insisted he will not quit over the scandal and maintains he did not mislead parliament when he told MPs in December no lockdown rules were broken.

In recent weeks the Tories have been trying to heap pressure on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer instead over the “Beergate” scandal.

The opposition chief is also under investigation by police over claims he breached Covid restrictions with staff last April.

The current partygate investigation remains ongoing and the prime minister could yet receive more fines.

This is a breaking news story and updates will follow.