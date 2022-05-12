Oil and gas transition cash details due ‘in weeks’ after months of pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil and gas transition cash details due ‘in weeks’ after months of pressure

The Scottish Government has pledged to publish long-awaited details on a £500 million oil and gas transition fund in the "coming weeks".
By Adele Merson
May 12, 2022, 1:24 pm Updated: May 12, 2022, 3:03 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
The Just Transition fund was announced in the SNP-Green coalition’s programme for government last year, with the first £20 million included in the 2022-23 budget.

Yet more than nine months on and there are still no details over how the cash will be used to support tens of thousands of jobs in the region.

Speaking at Holyrood, Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden called on the government to provide an update on when the fund will be allocated.

He said “it appears that not one penny has been spent and is still sitting in the government’s coffers”.

Public Finance Minister Tom Arthur promised the details will be published in the “coming weeks”.

But in a fiery exchange, the SNP MSP added: “The member asks where the money is? I would remind the member it is allocated for this financial year.

“We are six weeks into this financial year and I really don’t think it’s the strongest suit for the Tories to go on the rapidity of funds being deployed.

“It took us six years for the Tory government to go from Brexit to indicating what the shared prosperity fund will look like.

“We are engaging with partners across the region, working collaboratively on a bottom-up approach and we will report back to parliament imminently on the criteria, aims and objective of the funding.”

The future of oil and gas exploration is under scrutiny.

Ministers say they have “engaged extensively” with trade unions, businesses, communities and councils over how the cash should be used.

The money will help identify “key projects” in the move away from reliance on fossil fuel jobs.

Former Aberdeen City Council Jenny Laing is among those who have criticised the “lack of detail” over the promised £20m. 

However, no clarity has been provided yet over what type of projects can benefit.

Ms Laing said there is confusion about the money only being available for new projects.

