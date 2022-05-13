Holyrood presiding officer says no IndyRef2 legal advice taken in advance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Holyrood presiding officer says no IndyRef2 legal advice taken in advance

By Andy Philip
May 13, 2022, 5:57 am Updated: May 13, 2022, 4:45 pm
Alison Johnstone is marking one year in the job as presiding officer at Holyrood.

The Scottish Parliament’s presiding officer, Alison Johnstone, confirmed no work has been sent across her desk ahead of the planned second independence referendum next year.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says Scots will be given another say as early as 2023 despite the UK Government’s opposition.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is opposed to any steps to hold another vote, which could end up tied up in court.

Ms Johnstone confirmed the lack of details in an interview for The Stooshie, the politics podcast from DC Thomson.

‘Normal practice’

Asked if she had seen any draft plan yet, Ms Johnstone replied: “No, I wouldn’t expect to see any Bill until the point at which it’s introduced.

“That’s the normal practice. I would never expect to see a Bill until it’s been introduced and the timing of any introduction of a Bill is a matter for the Scottish Government.”

Last month, it was reported the presiding officer would not confirm if draft legislation to enable a referendum had been lodged by the government.

Alison Johnstone was a Green MSP before she took on the neutral role of presiding officer in Holyrood.
Asked on The Stooshie if legal advice had been taken anyway, Ms Johnstone said: “Whenever a bill is introduced, at that point, I receive very good advice from expert lawyers, depending on the subject matter. We have a good chance to look at it then.”

The presiding officer was speaking in a wider interview being published on Friday afternoon.

First year as presiding officer

In the 15-minute discussion, she reflects on her first year in the presiding officer’s chair at Holyrood where she oversees the running of business including chamber debates.

Most of that first year has seen parliament curtailed by Covid restrictions.

Ms Johnstone only experienced her first full debating chamber in April when restrictions were lifted on attendance.

She says: “It has been an interesting year. A challenging one. I think the Parliament and its staff team have really risen to the challenge of ensuring that business is delivered during all the many stages of Covid.

“It’s just a great privilege and an honour to be presiding over the most diverse Parliament to date.”

You can listen to the full interview on her first year in the post, the future of hybrid working, the impact of Covid, and plans for the future HERE.

You can also catch up on the previous episodes and our recent election specials.

