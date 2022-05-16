Aberdeen Greens predict north-east ‘breakthrough’ despite election set-back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Greens predict north-east ‘breakthrough’ despite election set-back

The Greens say they are a "rising force" in Aberdeen where the oil and gas industry supports almost 50,000 jobs.
By Adele Merson
May 16, 2022, 4:50 pm
Guy Ingerson, vice co-convener of Aberdeen Greens.
The party undoubtedly faces one of its toughest challenges winning round voters in the Granite City  – known as the oil capital of Europe.

But activists in the north-east feel buoyed by the latest council election results which saw the Greens double their vote share across the city.

Although they failed to get any councillors elected, first preference votes for the party rose city-wide from around 2.2% in the 2017 council election to over 5% this year.

One of the party’s best chances of a breakthrough this time round was in the George Street/Harbour ward, where Guy Ingerson was standing.

I think there is a change in tide.

– Guy Ingerson

The former oil and gas worker, who narrowly missed out on being elected, said “more people are voting Green than ever before”.

He said: “I think there is a change in tide.

“It’s something we can build on. I think in the next five years a breakthrough is definitely on the cards.”

Across Scotland, the party recorded their best council election results yet, winning 35 wards overall, with notable gains in the central belt.

Mr Ingerson, who is vice co-convener of Aberdeen Greens, puts this down to three factors: voters trusting the party, having Greens in government, and the public becoming “more environmentally conscious”.

‘Not going anywhere’

The Green activist acknowledges the north-east is a challenge but said he is “not going anywhere” and relishes the opportunity to win votes in the city.

He said: “I’m going to keep going, keep pushing, keep fighting because I really believe Aberdeen needs green voices both at a local level and parliament level.

“It’s more crucial now than ever before, especially as we look at Just Transition.

“For me the solutions are very obvious, very clear and very in front of us whereas the other parties equivocate and instead of looking at what is the problem, what is the solution, they’re looking at what will get us elected, what won’t.

“And I think that’s the biggest difference. We missed out this time but I think people appreciate us being clear, honest and concise about the solutions and challenges that lie ahead.”

The Tories have repeatedly criticised the Greens for “demonising” the oil and gas industry and risking thousands of jobs in their push to “phase out” oil and gas production in the North Sea.

But Mr Ingerson said people are getting weary of “vitriolic politics” and want something new from their elected representatives.

He said: “I think people are seeing right through that and that’s reflected in the elections last weekend.

“We’re already planning ahead for the next five years. We’ve looked at things that we’ve done really well and we’ve looked at the things we could do better and we’re already preparing for the next fight.

“We’re looking forward to the next five years. We’re feeling very confident, we’ve got some excellent results in the city which we can build upon so that’s what we’re going to do.”

Tories hit back

Sarah Cross, Conservative councillor for Bridge of Don, said it is a “fair assessment” the Greens have demonised the industry.

She pointed to comments by Green co-leader Patrick Harvie who suggested only the “hard right” now support new oil and gas exploration. 

The councillor added: “In the council elections, local Conservatives campaigned for a positive vision in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“I absolutely refute any claims about vitriol.

“It is the Scottish Greens who are truly negative in the north-east – trying to block hopes for the energy transition, freeports, and dualling the A96.”

Party crasher: accidental oilman Guy Ingerson’s mission to clean up his old industry

