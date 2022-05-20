Disgraced former SNP minister Derek Mackay asked to give evidence over ferries fiasco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Disgraced former SNP minister Derek Mackay asked to give evidence over ferries fiasco

Former Scottish transport minister Derek Mackay has been formally asked to set out his account of the controversial ferries contract awarded to Ferguson Marine.
By Adele Merson
May 20, 2022, 4:30 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Disgraced ex-minister Derek Mackay.

MSPs on Holyrood’s audit committee has asked him to answer questions on decisions made when approving the deal for two ferries.

Once this evidence has been considered, the committee will decide its next steps, which leaves the door open to a personal appearance.

The Scottish Government says a key document shows Mr Mackay was the minister who signed off on the ferries contract offer in 2015.

However, the crucial documents also revealed Deputy First Minister John Swinney was given sight of the deal since he was finance secretary at the time.

Nicola Sturgeon has come under fire for the ferries debacle, with the promised vessels set to be delivered five years late.

They are also running two-and-a-half times over budget, with the bill now expected to total £240 million.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney
Deputy First Minister John Swinney says he only gave budget approval for the contract.

Derek Mackay’s fall from grace

Pressure has been growing for Mr Mackay to appear in Holyrood over the fiasco.

The disgraced former minister resigned from the cabinet in 2020 after it was revealed he sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old schoolboy.

He stepped down as an MSP at the end of the parliamentary term in 2021.

The audit committee will continue to probe the issue from next week and has called on Scottish Government and Transport Scotland officials to provide evidence.

Invites went to former Fergusson boss Jim McColl, CMAL chief executive Kevin Hobbs and former chairman Erik Østergaard.

Full list of points that undermine Nicola Sturgeon and SNP’s story over ferries fiasco

