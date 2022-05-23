Here’s how much Aberdeen and Inverness courts spent on Covid remote jury centres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Here’s how much Aberdeen and Inverness courts spent on Covid remote jury centres

Courts in Aberdeen and Inverness have forked out more than £800,000 hiring out cinemas to host jury trials during the Covid pandemic.
By Justin Bowie
May 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Remote jury centres have been used for trials.

Scotland’s justice system has been using film theatres for jurors since trials resumed early last year in the wake of lockdown.

Cinemas were first trialled as venues in summer 2020, allowing jury members to watch courtroom proceedings on the big screen while spaced out to reduce the risk of Covid infection.

Early in the pandemic the Scottish Government shelved controversial emergency plans to hold trials without a jury present.

Now figures obtained by The Press and Journal show how much taxpayer money has been spent on hiring out movie theatres.

Jury spend

Since jury trials resumed, Aberdeen Sheriff Court and the city’s High Court have spent £637,124 to hire out the Vue cinema complex.

Meanwhile, Inverness courts have forked out a total of £196,000 to use the cinema in Eden Court.

In both cases, most of the cash on cinema hire was spent between April 2021 and 2022, due to trials being suspended during the first virus lockdown.

Elsewhere in Scotland, more than £500,000 was spent by courts in Tayside and Fife for trials to be held away from smaller courtrooms.

Dundee Sheriff Court.

Remote jury centres across the country remain in use even though the vast majority of Covid restrictions have now been scrapped.

It was confirmed by the courts that remote jury centres will gradually be phased out by September.

However, a smaller number of them will still be used going forward in small courts not designed for jury cases.

The Scottish Government announced £5.5 million back in 2020 when they first decided to hold remote trials.

Other jury costs typically incurred during a trial include travel expenses as well as food and drinks.

Court backlog

Scotland’s courts face a major backlog for years to come due to trials being suspended at the start of the Covid lockdown.

A committee of MSPs warned government ministers that extended time limits for court cases should not become the new normal in the wake of the pandemic.

It was claimed last year that the backlog may not potentially be cleared until 2026.

Holyrood politicians said delayed trials could have a negative impact on victims, witnesses and accused suspects.

