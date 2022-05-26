‘Green lairds’: Ex-Highland Council leader joins campaign for communities to cash in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Green lairds’: Ex-Highland Council leader joins campaign for communities to cash in

The former leader of Highland Council is joining the battle to ensure communities can get a slice of the 'green lairds' land market boom.
By Calum Ross
May 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 26, 2022, 7:27 am
Margaret Davidson wants to throw herself into the land reform debate, saying the recent trend in the market “really disturbs me”.

Mrs Davidson has been one of the most prominent voices in local politics in recent years, leading the council since 2015 and serving as an independent councillor since 1995, before stepping down in May.

Her intervention comes amid growing calls for action to address the rise of so-called “green lairds”.

This new generation of landowners have been accused of pricing out community groups in the rush to offset their carbon and take advantage of government grants for tree-planting and other initiatives.

Mrs Davidson said it reminded her of the 1970s and 1980s, when there was controversy over forest planting in the Highlands as part of a tax concession scheme, with investments written off against personal income tax.

‘That really disturbs me’

“Now it’s about the prospect of carbon credits and the big grants you can get for planting trees, or peatland restoration,” she said.

“So obviously it makes financial sense because they are buying up every scrap of land that comes on the market, and that really disturbs me.

“I think they need to be looking at legislation. This is Scotland, we’ve got a nationalist government in – they should seriously be looking at who we sell our land to as a nation.

“We can still sell some land but we need to be more careful about what we are doing.”

A recent report by the Scottish Land Commission showed prices for estates had doubled in just the last year, that almost two-thirds of the deals were done in secret, and half of the estates were sold to corporate bodies, investment funds or charitable trusts.

Even if they don’t own that land, they need a share of what’s going on.”

– Margaret Davidson

SLC chief executive Hamish Trench spoke to us last year about the “option” of establishing community wealth funds in response to the soaring demand for estates.

Mrs Davidson said: “I think communities, people, need to just think, ‘hang on, do we want this to go on forever? Or is it time to look at the ownership of some of these estates? Or do we need to look at some community benefit?

“They need a share of what is going on. Even if they don’t own that land, they need a share of what’s going on. This is public money that they are getting.”

The former council boss said she would be focusing on the issue in the future.

“I’m doing a lot of background reading at the moment. I’m wanting to get up-to-date, I’m wanting to get involved, and be part of the debate,” she said.

