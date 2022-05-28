SNP forced to pick a side on emergency rent freeze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SNP forced to pick a side on emergency rent freeze

SNP and Green politicians will be forced to choose whether to introduce an emergency rent freeze for struggling tenants - or vote against it.
By Derek Healey
May 28, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 28, 2022, 9:21 am
Photo of Derek Healey
SNP and Green politicians will be forced to choose whether to introduce an emergency rent freeze for struggling tenants – or vote against it.

North East Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba is trying to strongarm the government into introducing measures as part of its Covid Recovery Bill at Holyrood.

The SNP-Green administration is already consulting on legislation which would bring in a form of rent controls before the end of the current parliamentary term.

But Ms Villalba says tenants “cannot afford to wait for three or more years”.

She wants to change the legislation to immediately freeze rents until the longer term controls are agreed.

What will that mean for MSPs?

The amendment will be voted on by MSPs of all parties who will need to decide whether to back or oppose the move, or abstain completely.

Under the proposal, ministers would be forced to produce a plan to complete a rent freeze within three months of that section of the Bill coming into force.

It would then remain in place “until the Scottish Ministers bring forward legislation in relation to rent control measures”.

Ms Villalba said low income and hard-pressed families are being hit by soaring rents and going without essentials.

“SNP and Green MSPs must vote for this parliamentary amendment to protect impoverished renters and ensure that it passes into law, as part of the Covid Recovery Bill,” she said.

“A failure to support these measures will be an abject betrayal of low income and hard-pressed families, who are suffering from grinding poverty due to Tory policies.”

‘Little more than warm words’

We reported previously how concerns that struggling renters are being offered “little more than warm words” as they campaign for help during the cost of living crisis.

In February, researchers analysed 199,000 rental adverts to reveal where in the UK renters are being priced out and where demand far outstrips supply.

They found that 66% of people in Aberdeen can’t afford the average rental price of £437 with an average budget of £389.

Tenants rights’ minister Patrick Harvie said: “The Bill extends important rights which were introduced at the start of the pandemic to provide stronger protection to tenants against eviction.

“These measures were consulted on before the Bill came into Parliament.

“At the same time, we have consulted widely on our New Deal for Tenants.

“This sets out a whole range of reforms – from further protection against eviction to more rights to personalise tenants’ homes and higher quality standards.

“The New Deal also makes clear our commitment to tackle high rents and affordability by introducing rent controls, and doing so in a way which makes them robust and gives long-lasting benefit to tenants.

“That will only be achieved by considering all the consultation responses, and we intend to do that before legislating.

“When we debated this in Parliament over the last few months it was clear that there was widespread support for this approach, alongside our package of recent and ongoing help for tenants with rent costs now.”

