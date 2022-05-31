‘Green lairds’: Absentee landowners could be banned from tree-planting subsidies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

‘Green lairds’: Absentee landowners could be banned from tree-planting subsidies

The SNP is considering a crackdown on so-called "green lairds" by ensuring only local landowners can access grants for tree-planting and peatland restoration.
By Calum Ross
May 31, 2022, 4:12 pm
Photo of Calum Ross
Mairi McAllan at the launch of a peatland restoration project at the RSPB Scotland Abernethy Nature Reserve in the Cairngorms.
Mairi McAllan at the launch of a peatland restoration project at the RSPB Scotland Abernethy Nature Reserve in the Cairngorms.

The SNP is considering a crackdown on so-called “green lairds” by ensuring only local landowners can access grants for tree-planting and peatland restoration.

Land Reform Minister Màiri McAllan said she was looking into the measure after it was proposed in Holyrood by Labour’s Rhoda Grant on Tuesday.

She said she would seek views on the idea by including it in a consultation on Scotland’s new Land Reform Bill, which will be launched this summer.

Concerns have been growing over the last year about the rise of the phenomenon known as Green Lairds.

This new generation of landowners are accused of inflating the market and pricing out community groups in the rush to offset damaging emissions.

They take advantage of government grants for tree-planting, peatland restoration and other initiatives.

A recent report by the Scottish Land Commission showed prices for estates had doubled in just the last year.

It found almost two-thirds of the deals were done in secret and half of the estates were sold to corporate bodies, investment funds or charitable trusts.

Labour MSP Rhoda Grant.

At Holyrood on Tuesday, Ms Grant said: “These types of sales are increasing and they actually stop communities purchasing their land.

“It also continues the concentration of land in a small number of hands.

“We need action to prevent it now. It’s not in the public interest and it’s not in the interest of our planet.”

The Highlands and Islands MSP asked Ms McAllan if she would consider ending payments of public subsidies to landowners who do not live on their land, or those who do not pay their taxes in the UK.

The minister said: “That’s something I’m considering and will look to include questions on that issue within the consultation.”

‘With opportunity comes risk’

Ms McAllan added: “Scotland’s natural environment is going to be absolutely critical in our actions to tackle climate change and to avoid ecological breakdown.

“We are very fortunate to have such potential in Scotland’s natural world to sequester carbon, to support biodiversity, and that through woodland creation, peatland restoration, energy generation, blue carbon and many more.

“This will help us reach net zero, but it is also a real opportunity for our rural communities for investment and for good green jobs in industries of the future.

“But I understand that with opportunity comes risk, and that’s why I’m seeking to mitigate that with a series of options.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal